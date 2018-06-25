Former Limerick FC assistant lands job in England

A FORMER Limerick FC assistant manager has landed a new role with English League Two side Exeter City.

Eric Kinder, who was assistant manager to Neil McDonald at Limerick FC, has been appointed assistant manager to Matt Taylor at Exeter.

Kinder remained on at Limerick to oversee the opening weeks of pre-season training following McDonald’s surprise departure from the Blues in January when he was appointed assistant manager role with English League One club Scunthorpe United.

Kinder joins Chris Weale, Andrew Wiseman and Dan Green as Matt Taylor’s first-team management team for the 2018/19 season.

Eric has also had coaching roles with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Preston North End and Carlisle United.

On Kinder’s appointment, City boss Matt Taylor said: “Eric is the experience which I need. He will have a great relationship with the players and will calm everyone down. He’s got the experience in terms of managing, assisting and being head of academy.”