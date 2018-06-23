How Limerick sides fared on Day 3 of Gaynor Cup at UL
Maura Shine, Limerick Desmond, in action against Brianna Doherty, Inishowen League in their Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup fixture at UL
LIMERICK Desmond U-16s are set to contest the Bowl final on the last day of the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup at UL on Sunday.
The Limerick Desmond U-16s will take on Sligo/Leitrim in the U-16 Bowl final after edging past the Cork League 2-1 in their semi-final on Saturday.
At U-14 Gaynor Cup level, Limerick Desmond will take on Mid Western in the Bowl final at 11.15am on Sunday.
Desmond had edged past Longford 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had finished level 1-1 at the end of normal time.
At the U-14 Gaynor Cup, Limerick County will take on Sligo/Leitrim in the 11th-12th place play-off at 10am on Sunday.
In the Plate semi-finals on Saturday, Limerick County had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Inishowen.
2018 Gaynor Tournament Results - June 23
Under 12
Cup Semi Finals
Kerry 0-6 MGL
Sligo/Leitrim 1-0 Galway
3th/4th Play-Off
Kerry 0-3 Galway
Cup Final
MGL 2-1 Sligo/Leitrim
Under 14
Cup Semi-Finals
Carlow 1-1 Midlands (Midlands win 4-3 on penalties)
North Tipperary 0-2 Kilkenny
Shield Semi-Finals
Cork 3-1 Galway
MGL 1-0 Mayo
Plate Semi-Finals
Inishowen 2-1 Limerick County
South Tipperary 1-0 Sligo/Leitrim
Bowl Semi-Finals
Donegal 0-3 Mid Western
Longford 1-1 Limerick Desmond. (Limerick Desmond win 4-2 on penalties)
Under-16
Cup Semi-Finals
Galway 1-0 Mayo
MGL 1-2 Midlands
Shield Semi-Finals
Wexford 1-0 Waterford
South Tipperary 2-1 Inishowen
Plate Semi-Finals
Longford 0-1 Donegal
Clare 1-1 NECSL (NECSL win 3-2 on penalties)
Bowl Semi-Finals
Limerick County 0-1 Sligo/Leitrim
Limerick Desmond 2-1 Cork
2018 Gaynor Tournament Fixtures - June, 24
Under 14
Cup Final
Kilkenny v Midlands – Pitch 1 (1pm)
Shield Final
Cork v MGL – Pitch 3 (11.45am)
Plate Final
South Tipperary v Inishowen – Pitch 8 (11.30am)
Bowl Final
Longford v Mid Western – Pitch 5 (11.15am)
3rd/4th Play-Off
North Tipperary v Carlow – Pitch 1 (10am)
7th/8th Play-Off
Galway v Mayo – Pitch 2 (10am)
11th/12th Play-Off
Limerick County v Sligo/Leitrim – Pitch 3 (10am)
15th/16th Play-Off
Limerick Desmond v Donegal – Pitch 4 (10am)
Under 16
Cup Final
Midlands v Galway – Pitch 1 (2.15pm)
Shield Final
South Tipperary v Wexford – Pitch 2 (11.45am)
Plate Final
Donegal v NECSL – Pitch 8 (11.30am)
Bowl Final
Sligo/Leitrim v Limerick Desmond – Pitch 6 (11.15am)
3rd/4th Play-Off
MGL v Mayo – Pitch 5 (10am)
7th/8th Play-Off
Inishowen v Waterford – Pitch 6 (10am)
11th/12th Play-Off
Longford v Clare – Pitch 7 (10am)
15th/16th Play-Off
Limerick County v Cork – Pitch 8 (10am)
