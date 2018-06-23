How Limerick sides fared on Day 3 of Gaynor Cup at UL

LIMERICK Desmond U-16s are set to contest the Bowl final on the last day of the Fota Island Resort Gaynor Cup at UL on Sunday.

The Limerick Desmond U-16s will take on Sligo/Leitrim in the U-16 Bowl final after edging past the Cork League 2-1 in their semi-final on Saturday.

At U-14 Gaynor Cup level, Limerick Desmond will take on Mid Western in the Bowl final at 11.15am on Sunday.

Desmond had edged past Longford 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out after the sides had finished level 1-1 at the end of normal time.

At the U-14 Gaynor Cup, Limerick County will take on Sligo/Leitrim in the 11th-12th place play-off at 10am on Sunday.

In the Plate semi-finals on Saturday, Limerick County had suffered a 2-1 defeat to Inishowen.

2018 Gaynor Tournament Results - June 23

Under 12

Cup Semi Finals

Kerry 0-6 MGL

Sligo/Leitrim 1-0 Galway

3th/4th Play-Off

Kerry 0-3 Galway

Cup Final

MGL 2-1 Sligo/Leitrim

Under 14

Cup Semi-Finals

Carlow 1-1 Midlands (Midlands win 4-3 on penalties)

North Tipperary 0-2 Kilkenny

Shield Semi-Finals

Cork 3-1 Galway

MGL 1-0 Mayo

Plate Semi-Finals

Inishowen 2-1 Limerick County

South Tipperary 1-0 Sligo/Leitrim

Bowl Semi-Finals

Donegal 0-3 Mid Western

Longford 1-1 Limerick Desmond. (Limerick Desmond win 4-2 on penalties)

Under-16

Cup Semi-Finals

Galway 1-0 Mayo

MGL 1-2 Midlands

Shield Semi-Finals

Wexford 1-0 Waterford

South Tipperary 2-1 Inishowen

Plate Semi-Finals

Longford 0-1 Donegal

Clare 1-1 NECSL (NECSL win 3-2 on penalties)

Bowl Semi-Finals

Limerick County 0-1 Sligo/Leitrim

Limerick Desmond 2-1 Cork

2018 Gaynor Tournament Fixtures - June, 24

Under 14

Cup Final

Kilkenny v Midlands – Pitch 1 (1pm)

Shield Final

Cork v MGL – Pitch 3 (11.45am)

Plate Final

South Tipperary v Inishowen – Pitch 8 (11.30am)

Bowl Final

Longford v Mid Western – Pitch 5 (11.15am)

3rd/4th Play-Off

North Tipperary v Carlow – Pitch 1 (10am)

7th/8th Play-Off

Galway v Mayo – Pitch 2 (10am)

11th/12th Play-Off

Limerick County v Sligo/Leitrim – Pitch 3 (10am)

15th/16th Play-Off

Limerick Desmond v Donegal – Pitch 4 (10am)

Under 16

Cup Final

Midlands v Galway – Pitch 1 (2.15pm)

Shield Final

South Tipperary v Wexford – Pitch 2 (11.45am)

Plate Final

Donegal v NECSL – Pitch 8 (11.30am)

Bowl Final

Sligo/Leitrim v Limerick Desmond – Pitch 6 (11.15am)

3rd/4th Play-Off

MGL v Mayo – Pitch 5 (10am)

7th/8th Play-Off

Inishowen v Waterford – Pitch 6 (10am)

11th/12th Play-Off

Longford v Clare – Pitch 7 (10am)

15th/16th Play-Off

Limerick County v Cork – Pitch 8 (10am)