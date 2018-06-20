Favourable pool draw for Munster in Champions Cup

MUNSTER have been drawn alongside Aviva Premiership runners-up Exeter Chiefs, French Top 14 champions Castres Olympique and old foes Gloucester in Pool 2 of next season’s Champions Cup.

Munster reached the semi-final stages of the Champions Cup for a 13th time last season, before the two-time winners lost out to Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

Munster have won just from four of their 13 semi-finals in the European Cup.

South African second-row Gerbrandt Grobler is set for a quick return to Thomond Park, having joined pool opponents Gloucester from Munster this summer.

The 20 clubs which have qualified from the TOP 14, Premiership Rugby and the Guinness PRO14 will compete in the 2018/19 Champions Cup in five pools of four.

The clubs were divided into four tiers based on their status as championship winners and on their qualification positions in their league tables.

Round 1 of Pool fixtures will take place on the weekend of October 12-14.

The 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final will take place on Saturday May 11 at St James’ Park, Newcastle.

More to follow: