Munster to learn Champions Cup pool opponents today

MUNSTER will learn their Champions Cup pool opponents for next season following the draw which takes place in Lausanne, Switzerland, today, Wednesday, at 2.20pm Irish time.

Munster reached the semi-final stages of the Champions Cup for a 13th time last season, before the two-time winners lost out to Racing 92 in Bordeaux.

Munster have won just from four of their 13 semi-finals in the European Cup.

The 20 clubs which have qualified from the TOP 14, Premiership Rugby and the Guinness PRO14 will compete in the 2018/19 Champions Cup in five pools of four.

The clubs are divided into four tiers based on their status as championship winners and on their qualification positions in their league tables.

Three teams are confirmed for Tier 1 (Castres Olympique, Saracens, Leinster). The remaining two teams for Tier 1 will be decided by a separate draw in advance of the main pool draw.

Two teams out of Montpellier, Exeter Chiefs and Scarlets will be placed in Tier 1 with the third going into Tier 2.

Munster, ranked fourth of the Guinness PRO14 clubs, will be placed in Tier 2 if Scarlets are not drawn into Tier 1 (33% chance of happening) or Tier 3 if Scarlets are drawn into Tier 1 (67% chance of happening).

Round 1 of Pool fixtures will take place on the weekend of October 12-14.

The 2019 Heineken Champions Cup final will take place on Saturday May 11 at St James’ Park, Newcastle.