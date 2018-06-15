WATCH: Spot kicks tension for Limerick Desmond in Kennedy Cup Shield final

THE Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League’s Shield final with the North Dublin Schoolboy League at the Kennedy Cup was decided by a penalty shoot-out at the UL on Friday.

Neither side could manage to score a goal in normal time or the two periods of extra time which followed.

The game was then decided by a penalty shoot-out with the North Dublin side winning out 4-2 in front of a large attenance.

Incidentally, it was the fourth time a Limerick side had lost a penlty shoot-out over the course of the Kennedy Cup week.

Limerick Desmond finished in 18th place overall in the 2018th Kennedy Cup after being edged out of a second-placed finish in their Group on goal difference by the Clare League.

Limerick Desmond’s defeat to North Dublin marked the end of the three Limerick side’s involvement in the 2018 SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup.

WATCH: Limerick Desmond lose 4-2 in shootout v North Dublin SL in Shield final at Kennedy Cup despite some expertly taken penalties @Limerick_Leader #LLSport #KennedyCup pic.twitter.com/4wjFNp2Sr2 — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) June 15, 2018

The Limerick and District Schoolboy League had to be satisfied with an eight-placed finish overall after losing out 4-3 on penalties to Dundalk in their play-off game on Thursday evening.

Limerick County Schoolboy League claimed a 12th place finish at the 32-team U-14 inter-league event after suffering two penalty shoot-out losses on Thursday, 5-4 to the Kilkenny League and later 6-5 against Clare.

Holding your nerve in penalty shoot-out in front of big crowd is not easy but there were plenty of excellent spot kicks in Limerick Desmond's shoot out v North Dublin SL #KennedyCup @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/hoRDqM5GOX — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) June 15, 2018

The SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup final between Dublin and District Schoolboy League and the Kildare League takes place this Friday at 3.30pm at UL.

Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Ethan Kirwan (Newcastlewest Town), TJ Tierney (Granagh Utd), Cian O’Carroll (Granagh Utd), Oisin Woulfe (Abbeyfeale Utd), Leon Madigan (Broadford Utd), Eoin Mulvihill (Kildimo), Emmet Rigter (Newcastlewest Town), Evan Guinane (Shannonside), Lorcan Murphy (Kilcolman Rovers), Lee Foley (Broadford Utd), Kieran O’Connell (Newcastlewest Town), Shane O’Sullivan (AK Utd), Oisin Collins (Newcastlewest Town), Paudie Murphy (Granagh Utd), Jack Fitzgibbon (Granagh Utd), Daire O’Shea (Athea), Adam Hickey (Rathkeale), Ajay Behan (GB Rovers), Dean Quaid (Kilcolman Rovers), Mark Kelly (Broadford Utd).

Management Team: Head of Delegation: Kevin Clifford; Manager: Kevin Clifford; Coach: Sean Deane; GK Coach: Liam Quaid; Strength and Conditioning: Anne-Marie Molyneaux; Physio: Sandy Corrigan.