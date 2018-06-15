Limerick FC player wages ‘up to date’ as Shamrock Rovers come to town

LIMERICK FC manager Tommy Barrett has indicated that all outstanding money due in players’ wages for last month have now been paid.

Players and coaching staff at Limerick FC were called into a meeting before their last home league fixture with Bohemians where financial difficulties were discussed and players were informed that the finances weren’t available to pay wages owed for the month of May.

The PFAI met with players in Limerick last week to discuss the situation. Blues boss Tommy Barrett said this week that the outstanding money owed to players had been paid.

However, it now seems likely that a number of senior squad members at Limerick will opt to leave the club when the summer transfer window opens at the end of the month.

The League of Ireland takes a two-week break after this weekend’s series of fixtures.

Relegation-threatened Limerick host Shamrock Rovers at the Markets Field on Friday night, 7.45pm, seeking their first home win in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division since early March.

Speaking prior to a squad training session at Hogan Park this week, Limerick manager Barrett said: “All the boys, as far as I am aware, are up to date now (with their wages).”

Barrett says he does expect a player or two to leave in the summer transfer window.

“There is always going to be comings-and-goings in League of Ireland football. We may lose a player or two if they want to go and other clubs come in for them.

”That is part and parcel of football. We will be on the look-out for players too.”

Limerick have a couple of trialists at the club this week, with a view to making a possible signing or two for the final vital months of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season.

“We are always on the look out. We have lads in throughout the year, we are constantly looking for players.

”Over the next month or so, I’m sure there will be a few comings and goings.”

Barrett says the players are looking forward to the mid-season break which comes up after Friday’s home fixture with Shamrock Rovers because of the hectic fixture list to date.

“I think they are looking forward to the break because of the fixture list. It is front-loaded.

“I think we played something like 22 games in 100 days, so it’s a game every four to five days. It is a massive fixture schedule for the lads.

“They are going to be tired and you are playing the same teams at least three times now.”