Two changes to Limerick minor hurling team to play Clare in Munster Championship

THERE are two changes to the Limerick minor hurling team to play Clare in the final round group game in the Munster Championship.

Sunday's curtain-raiser in Cusack Park in Ennis - 12noon - is just as finely balanced as the senior tie between Limerick and Clare.

Victory for Limerick will book a Munster final spot on July 1.

Limerick beat Tipperary and Cork in their opening minor games but then lost to Waterford last Sunday.

Limerick manager Antoin Power and his backroom team of coaches/selectors; Alan Browne, John Meskell, Paul Dowling, Sean Og Herbert and strength and conditioning coach Darragh Droog have brought two fresh faces into their starting team.

Danny O'Leary and Cian Casey both start - both in the forwards.

LIMERICK: Bryan Heavey (Garryspillane); Padraig Harnett (Ahane), Ben Herlihy (Castletown-Ballyagran), Michael Keane (Adare); Eoin O’Mahony (Garryspillane), Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), Jack Nicholas (Murroe-Boher); Patrick Kirby (Patrickswell), Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown); Danny O’Leary (Bruff), Cormac Ryan (Doon), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister); Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown), Bob Purcell (Doon), Cian Casey (Claughaun). Subs: James Mason (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), Bryan Nix (Newcastle West), Diarmuid Hegarty (St Patricks), Micheal Martin (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Andrew Shanahan (Ahane), David Hickey (Murroe-Boher), Patrick Byrne (Ballybricken-Bohermore), Jimmy Quilty (Blackrock), Seamus Hurley (Mungret St Pauls). Extended panel: Kyran O’Donnell (Pallasgreen), David Riordan (Castletown-Ballyagran), Dean Kennedy (Claughaun), James Conheady (Crecora Manister), Frankie Herr (Effin), Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown), Killian Real (Hospital-Herbertstown), Cian Enright (Patrickswell), Gearoid Lynch (Granagh-Ballingarry).