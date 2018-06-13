WATCH: Mixed fortunes for three Limerick sides in Kennedy Cup

LIMERICK District Schoolboy League’s (LDSL) dreams of winning a first SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup title since 2000 were dashed at a wet UL on Wednesday evening when Kildare emerged with a 2-1 win in their quarter-final clash.

Elsewhere, the Limerick County Schoolboy League guaranteed themselves a 9th-12th placed finish in the 32-team competition after scoring a hard fought 1-0 win over Waterford in their Kennedy Cup Bowl quarter-final fixture.

The Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League also scored a 3-1 win over North Tipperary in their Shield quarter-final fixture on Wednesday afternoon. Desmond will now compete for places 17-20 in the competition.

Two second half goals from Kildare ended Limerick District’s hopes of making it through to Thursday’s Kennedy Cup semi-finals.

After a tight and tense opening half, Kildare went in front with a 39th minute goal from Athy Town’s Dean Owens.

Three minute later the LDSL came within a whisker of drawing level, only for Leon Kirrane’s well struck effort to collide with the top of the crossbar.

Kildare made it 2-0 on 49 minutes with a breakaway goal, the move clinically finished off by Jack Dooley.

Nine minutes later, the LDSL were denied by the crossbar once agin, this time as Cian Specht’s effort struck the woodwork.

Limerick did gain a late goal through a Kirrane penalty. However, time ran out on the LDSL’s Kennedy Cup dream for another year.

The LDSL will now turn their attention to the Plate play-offs on Thursday when they face the Cork League at 12.30pm.

Meanwhile, Limerick County will take on Kilkenny in the Bowl semi-final play-offs on Thursday morning at 12.30pm after scoring an exciting 1-0 win over Waterford in their quarter-final. Galbally United’s Paddy Kennedy scored the game’s only goal.

In the Shield quarter-finals, the Limerick Desmond scored a deserved 3-1 victory over North Tipp earlier in the day.

Desmond, who saw their 2-0 lead, reduced to 2-1 before eventually regaining their two-goal advantage, had goals from Emmet Rigter, of Newcastlewest Town, Adam Hickey, of Rathkeale and Kildimo's Eoin Mulvihill.

Desmond are due to face the Mayo League in their Shield semi-final at 10.30am on Thursday.