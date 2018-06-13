WATCH: Limerick District book Kennedy Cup quarter-final tie with Kildare

THE Limerick and District Schoolboy League (LDSL) secured a SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup quarter-final meeting with Kildare at UL this Wednesday, 5pm, thanks to a 2-0 win over West Waterford-East Cork in their final group game.

Two goals from Aisling Annacotty’s Stephen Kiely, one in either half, helped the LDSL top Group 4 with three wins from three in their group games.

Corbally Utd’s Cian Specht had scored both goals in the LDSL’s 2-0 win over the Midlands League earlier on Tuesday.

The LDSL’s clash with Kildare is one of four Kennedy Cup quarter-final ties which will take place at 5pm on Wednesday. Holders, the DDSL will face the Cork Schoolboy League in one of the stand-out ties of the round.

The Limerick County Schoolboy League were pipped for a place in the quarter-finals of the Cup on mere goal difference by the District’s opponents Kildare.

Limerick County won two of their three group games this year in a much-improved display. County defeated West Cork 2-0 on Tuesday night with goals from Cathal O'Mahony, of Galbally Utd, and Dion Curtin, of Charleville.

Limerick District booked their place in the SFAI @NBFootball Kennedy Cup quarter-finals earlier today with a 2-0 win over WWEC - the District take on Kildare tomorrow at 5pm #KennedyCup pic.twitter.com/2Y5VMpFtLw — SFAI (@SFAIreland) June 12, 2018

Limerick County will now play Waterford in the quarter-final of the Bowl, for sides finishing second in their group, at 3pm on Wednesday.

Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League’s hopes of reaching another Kennedy Cup quarter-final came unstuck when the West Limerick side lost out 4-0 to a lively Wexford side at UL’s North Campus on Tuesday afternoon.

The Desmond, who had earlier secured a 1-1 draw with Clare when Athea’s Daire O’Shea bagged their goal, had to be satisfied with a third-place finish in Group 2, edged out for second spot by Clare on goal difference.

Limerick Desmond will now face North Tipperary in a Shield quarter-final at UL this Wednesday at 1pm.

Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Wayne Kearns (Caherdavin Celtic), Gavin Carraig (Corbally Utd), Cael Gaffney (Corbally Utd), Anthony Dabrynets (Summerville Rovers), Richkov Boevi (Fairview Rangers), Sean Rice (Fairview Rangers), Evan Torpey-Barry (Fairview Rangers), Mark Murphy (Aisling Annacotty), Cian Specht (Corbally Utd), Leon Kirrane (Aisling Annacotty), Darragh Murray (Aisling Annacotty), Daniel O’Donovan (Corbally Utd), Michael Curran (Regional Utd), Ciaran Coulter (Aisling Annacotty), Jamie Hogan (Fairview Rangers), Sean Whelan (Fairview Rangers), Marcus Hogan (Corbally Utd), Daniel Quaid (Regional Utd), Stephen Kiely (Aisling Annacotty), Joshua McCarthy-Burbage.

Management Team: Head of Delegation: Kenneth O’Brien; Manager: Gary Manning, Coach: Marcus Grant; Coach: Willie Boland; Coach: Declan Earls; LDSL: Stephen Kelly.

Limerick County Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Kian Smith (Charleville), Owen O’Sullivan (Galbally), Eoin O’Connor (Charleville), Euan Dillon (Charleville), Euan Sheridan (Murroe), Noah Patterson (Holycross), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Darragh O’Brien (Lattin-Cullen), John English (Galbally), Killian Aherne (Castle), Cathal O’Mahoney (Galbally), Harry Fox (Herbertstown), Matt McCormack (Charleville), Dion Curtin (Charleville), Michael Ryan (Cappamore), Sean Carroll (Charleville), Jake McNamara (Kilfrush), Connor Finn (Kilfrush), Killian Quaid (Murroe), Billy Daly (Cappamore).

Management Team: Greg Foley (Murroe), John Foley (Murroe), Ray Ryan (Newport), Tim Rainsford (Murroe), Declan O’Mara (Shannon).

Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Ethan Kirwan (Newcastlewest Town), TJ Tierney (Granagh Utd), Cian O’Carroll (Granagh Utd), Oisin Woulfe (Abbeyfeale Utd), Leon Madigan (Broadford Utd), Eoin Mulvihill (Kildimo), Emmet Rigter (Newcastlewest Town), Evan Guinane (Shannonside), Lorcan Murphy (Kilcolman Rovers), Lee Foley (Broadford Utd), Kieran O’Connell (Newcastlewest Town), Shane O’Sullivan (AK Utd), Oisin Collins (Newcastlewest Town), Paudie Murphy (Granagh Utd), Jack Fitzgibbon (Granagh Utd), Daire O’Shea (Athea), Adam Hickey (Rathkeale), Ajay Behan (GB Rovers), Dean Quaid (Kilcolman Rovers), Mark Kelly (Broadford Utd).

Management Team: Head of Delegation: Kevin Clifford; Manager: Kevin Clifford; Coach: Sean Deane; GK Coach: Liam Quaid; Strength and Conditioning: Anne-Marie Molyneaux; Physio: Sandy Corrigan.