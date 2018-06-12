WATCH: Limerick sides continue positive start on Day 2 of SFAI Kennedy Cup

TWO Limerick sides, the Limerick and District Schoolboy League and the Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League, extended their unbeaten start at the SFAI New Balance Kennedy Cup in the second series of fixtures at UL on Tuesday morning.

Limerick District made it two wins from two in the 32-team Cup when easing past the Midlands League 2-0 in Group 4.

The result means a draw for Limerick District in their final group game against bottom side West Waterford-East Cork (WWEC) will secure their passage into Wednesday’s quarter-finals of the Kennedy Cup as group winners.

That game with WWEC takes place at 4pm today on the front pitches at UL.

Two quick-fire first half goals goal from Corbally United’s Cian Specht helped the city side on their way to moving on to six points before a large and vocal attendance.

Aisling Annacotty midfielder Leon Kirrane was hugely influential all through and was unlucky to see one first effort smash against the woodwork (see video in tweet below), while be was also denied a stunning goal by a terrific save from the Midlands keeper.

WATCH: Limerick District Schoolboy League lead Midlands 2-0 half-time in @SFAIreland Kennedy Cup. Corbally's Cian Specht with both goals. LDSL so close to grabbing third just before break #LLSport @Limerick_Leader @LimkLeaderSport #kennedycup pic.twitter.com/NIoxNQ5sMh June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Limerick Desmond are also well in the hunt to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals following their 1-1 draw with the Clare League.

Limerick Desmond and Clare are locked at the top of Group 2 on four points each, one clear of Wexford. Desmond face Wexford in their final group fixture at UL’s North Campus at 4pm today.

Daire O’Shea, of Athea, put the Desmond League in front in the second period, only for Clare to equalise late on.

It finished Limerick Desmond 1 Clare 1 in second round fixture at @SFAIreland Kennedy Cup in UL. Desmond with crucial tie v Wexford this afternoon at North Campus 4pm #LLSport @Limerick_Leader — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Limerick County, who had been hoping to build on their excellent 3-1 win over the Kildare League on Monday night lost out 2-0 to the South Dublin Football League (SDFL) in their second group game at UL at lunchtime on Tuesday.

The County side trailed 1-0 at half-time, remaining very much in the contest. However, a second goal for the Dubliners after the break edged them to victory.

Limerick County complete their group fixtures with a tie against West Cork at UL’s North Campus on Tuesday evening, 6pm.

Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Wayne Kearns (Caherdavin Celtic), Gavin Carraig (Corbally Utd), Cael Gaffney (Corbally Utd), Anthony Dabrynets (Summerville Rovers), Richkov Boevi (Fairview Rangers), Sean Rice (Fairview Rangers), Evan Torpey-Barry (Fairview Rangers), Mark Murphy (Aisling Annacotty), Cian Specht (Corbally Utd), Leon Kirrane (Aisling Annacotty), Darragh Murray (Aisling Annacotty), Daniel O’Donovan (Corbally Utd), Michael Curran (Regional Utd), Ciaran Coulter (Aisling Annacotty), Jamie Hogan (Fairview Rangers), Sean Whelan (Fairview Rangers), Marcus Hogan (Corbally Utd), Daniel Quaid (Regional Utd), Stephen Kiely (Aisling Annacotty), Joshua McCarthy-Burbage.

Management Team: Head of Delegation: Kenneth O’Brien; Manager: Gary Manning, Coach: Marcus Grant; Coach: Willie Boland; Coach: Declan Earls; LDSL: Stephen Kelly.

Limerick County Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Kian Smith (Charleville), Owen O’Sullivan (Galbally), Eoin O’Connor (Charleville), Euan Dillon (Charleville), Euan Sheridan (Murroe), Noah Patterson (Holycross), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Darragh O’Brien (Lattin-Cullen), John English (Galbally), Killian Aherne (Castle), Cathal O’Mahoney (Galbally), Harry Fox (Herbertstown), Matt McCormack (Charleville), Dion Curtin (Charleville), Michael Ryan (Cappamore), Sean Carroll (Charleville), Jake McNamara (Kilfrush), Connor Finn (Kilfrush), Killian Quaid (Murroe), Billy Daly (Cappamore).

Management Team: Greg Foley (Murroe), John Foley (Murroe), Ray Ryan (Newport), Tim Rainsford (Murroe), Declan O’Mara (Shannon).

Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Ethan Kirwan (Newcastlewest Town), TJ Tierney (Granagh Utd), Cian O’Carroll (Granagh Utd), Oisin Woulfe (Abbeyfeale Utd), Leon Madigan (Broadford Utd), Eoin Mulvihill (Kildimo), Emmet Rigter (Newcastlewest Town), Evan Guinane (Shannonside), Lorcan Murphy (Kilcolman Rovers), Lee Foley (Broadford Utd), Kieran O’Connell (Newcastlewest Town), Shane O’Sullivan (AK Utd), Oisin Collins (Newcastlewest Town), Paudie Murphy (Granagh Utd), Jack Fitzgibbon (Granagh Utd), Daire O’Shea (Athea), Adam Hickey (Rathkeale), Ajay Behan (GB Rovers), Dean Quaid (Kilcolman Rovers), Mark Kelly (Broadford Utd).

Management Team: Head of Delegation: Kevin Clifford; Manager: Kevin Clifford; Coach: Sean Deane; GK Coach: Liam Quaid; Strength and Conditioning: Anne-Marie Molyneaux; Physio: Sandy Corrigan.