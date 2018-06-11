Winning start for Limerick sides in Kennedy Cup at UL

TWO Limerick sides made winning starts to the New Balance SFAI Kennedy Cup tournament at UL on Monday evening.

The Limerick District and Schoolboy League (LDSL) scored a hard fought 2-1 come from behind victory over local rivals North Tipperary in their Group 4 opener at UL’s North Campus.

Meanwhile, the Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League, who claimed a fifth-place finish in the 32-team competition in 2017, recorded a convincing 3-0 success over the WIcklow League in Group 2.

Despite dominating long periods of the opening half, Limerick District found themselves 1-0 down after 20 minutes after the hosts conceded an own goal.

The LDSL continued to trail 1-0 at half-time. However, the Limerick city side drew level three minutes after the re-start when a well struck effort from Aisling Annacotty’s Ciaran Coulter was parried by the North Tipp keeper only for Coulter’s alert club mate Darragh Murray to finish the ball into the net from close range.

The Limerick winner arrived in the final minute of normal time when Corbally United centre forward Cian Specht showed great composure and a deft finish to flick the ball into the net for a precious winner.

Next up for Limerick District is a meeting with the Midlands League on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.

Limerick Desmond got their 2018 Kennedy Cup campaign off to the best possible start when overcoming the Wicklow League.

Granagh Utd’s Paudie Murphy fired the Desmond League into a 1-0 half-time lead when netting from the penalty spot just after the quarter hour mark.

Two second half goals from Dean Quaid, of Kilcolman Rovers, sealed an impressive win for the West Limerick outfit.

Limerick Desmond are back in action at 10.30am on Tuesday when they face the Clare League at the North Campus in UL at 10.30am.

The Limerick County Schoolboy League began their Kennedy Cup campaign with a Group 7 encounter against the Kildare League at 6pm.

Full details later on www.limerickleader.ie

Limerick District Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Wayne Kearns (Caherdavin Celtic), Gavin Carraig (Corbally Utd), Cael Gaffney (Corbally Utd), Anthony Dabrynets (Summerville Rovers), Richkov Boevi (Fairview Rangers), Sean Rice (Fairview Rangers), Evan Torpey-Barry (Fairview Rangers), Mark Murphy (Aisling Annacotty), Cian Specht (Corbally Utd), Leon Kirrane (Aisling Annacotty), Darragh Murray (Aisling Annacotty), Daniel O’Donovan (Corbally Utd), Michael Curran (Regional Utd), Ciaran Coulter (Aisling Annacotty), Jamie Hogan (Fairview Rangers), Sean Whelan (Fairview Rangers), Marcus Hogan (Corbally Utd), Daniel Quaid (Regional Utd), Stephen Kiely (Aisling Annacotty), Joshua McCarthy-Burbage (Fairview Rangers)

Management Team: Head of Delegation: Kenneth O’Brien; Manager: Gary Manning, Coach: Marcus Grant; Coach: Willie Boland; Coach: Declan Earls; LDSL: Stephen Kelly.

Limerick County Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Kian Smith (Charleville), Owen O’Sullivan (Galbally), Eoin O’Connor (Charleville), Euan Dillon (Charleville), Euan Sheridan (Murroe), Noah Patterson (Holycross), Paddy Kennedy (Galbally), Darragh O’Brien (Lattin-Cullen), John English (Galbally), Killian Aherne (Castle), Cathal O’Mahoney (Galbally), Harry Fox (Herbertstown), Matt McCormack (Charleville), Dion Curtin (Charleville), Michael Ryan (Cappamore), Sean Carroll (Charleville), Jake McNamara (Kilfrush), Connor Finn (Kilfrush), Killian Quaid (Murroe), Billy Daly (Cappamore).

Management Team: Greg Foley (Murroe), John Foley (Murroe), Ray Ryan (Newport), Tim Rainsford (Murroe), Declan O’Mara (Shannon).

Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2018: Ethan Kirwan (Newcastlewest Town), TJ Tierney (Granagh Utd), Cian O’Carroll (Granagh Utd), Oisin Woulfe (Abbeyfeale Utd), Leon Madigan (Broadford Utd), Eoin Mulvihill (Kildimo), Emmet Rigter (Newcastlewest Town), Evan Guinane (Shannonside), Lorcan Murphy (Kilcolman Rovers), Lee Foley (Broadford Utd), Kieran O’Connell (Newcastlewest Town), Shane O’Sullivan (AK Utd), Oisin Collins (Newcastlewest Town), Paudie Murphy (Granagh Utd), Jack Fitzgibbon (Granagh Utd), Daire O’Shea (Athea), Adam Hickey (Rathkeale), Ajay Behan (GB Rovers), Dean Quaid (Kilcolman Rovers), Mark Kelly (Broadford Utd).

Management Team: Head of Delegation: Kevin Clifford; Manager: Kevin Clifford; Coach: Sean Deane; GK Coach: Liam Quaid; Strength and Conditioning: Anne-Marie Molyneaux; Physio: Sandy Corrigan.