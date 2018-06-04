Heineken returns as title sponsor to rugby's Champions Cup

Heineken has today announced it will return as a title sponsor of the European Champions Cup. The new agreement is part of a new four year deal starting from the 2018/19 season, the tournament will be re-named the ‘Heineken® Champions Cup’.

Heineken®’s relationship with EPCR, dates back to 1995 when the two joined forces to launch this well renowned club competition.

The Heineken® Champions Cup in 2018/19 will be broadcast free to air in the UK, Ireland and France, alongside a host of official international broadcasters, producing the biggest TV audience in the history of the European Club Rugby competition.