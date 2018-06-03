Limerick player replaced in Irish U-20s Junior World Cup squad

LIMERICK winger Daniel Hurley has been replaced in the Ireland U-20 squad at the World Rugby U-20 Championship due to injury.

Former Crescent College Comprehensive star Hurley suffered a knee injury in Ireland’s nail-biting defeat to South Africa in the opening pool fixture of the competition on Wednesday.

A member of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy in the 2017/2018 season, Hurley has previously represented both Munster and Ireland at underage level.

The exciting talent featured in Division 1A of the All Ireland League this season for Young Munster.

The IRFU have confirmed that both Hurley and James French, both knee injuries, have been replaced in the squad by Peter Sullivan and Jakub Wojtkowicz respectively.

The Irish U-20s face their crucial second pool fixture against South Africa in the Stade d’Honneur du Parc des Sports et de l’Amitie, Narbonne, this Sunday afternoon at 3.30pm Irish time, live on eir Sport 2.

ireland’s starting line-up to face South Africa includes Garryowen hooker Diarmuid Barron who impressed in the narrow defeat to hosts France on the opening night of pool fixtures.

James McCarthy, of UL-Bohemian, who enjoyed a hugely successful campaign for the Irish U-20s during the 6 Nations, is listed among the replacements for Sunday afternoon’s game.

IRELAND U-20 v South Africa: 15 Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster), 14 Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster), 13 Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), 12 James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster), 11 Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster), 10 Conor Dean (St Mary’s College/Leinster), 9 Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster); 1 Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster), 2 Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster), 3 Jack Aungier (St Mary’s College/Leinster), 4 Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster), 5 Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster), 6 Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster), 7 Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster), 8 Caelan Doris (St Mary's College/Leinster) Captain. Replacements: 16 Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster), 17 Bryan O’Connor (UCC/Munster) 18, Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), 19 Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), 20 Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster), 21 Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster), 22 Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster), 23 James McCarthy (UL Bohemian/Munster)