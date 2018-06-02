Cappamore's William O'Connor in nail-biting World Cup defeat

CAPPAMORE’S William O’Connor and partner Steve Lennon suffered a dramatic defeat to Belgium in a last-leg decider in the Betway World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt on Friday night.

Limerickman O’Connor and his partner produced a blistering start to race into a 3-0 lead. However, seven seeds Belgium reeled in their opponents to win one of the greatest ever matches in the competition.

Debutant Dimitri Van den Bergh hit a crucial 130 checkout to pull it back to 4-3, and Belgium then struck an 11-dart leg to break throw and take the tie all the way.

A high-quality last leg saw O’Connor fire in a 180, only for Van den Bergh replied with a maximum of his own, before Huybrechts found double 18 with his last dart to set up a meeting with Finland in Saturday’s second round.