Limerick host 'the Gypsies' in vital Premier Division tie

LIMERICK FC manager Tommy Barrett admits his side need to convert good performances into precious points ahead of Bohemians’ crunch visit to the Markets Field this Friday, 7.45pm.

Relegation-threatened Limerick sit in ninth-placed in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table ahead of the crunch clash with seventh-placed Bohs.

The Blues picked up a precious point in their survival bid in a 0-0 draw with fellow strugglers Sligo at the Showgrounds on Friday.

Tommy Barrett told Leader Sport at a squad training session at Hogan Park this week: “It is very important that we start picking up points now because we are playing quite well.

”We need to start putting points on the board because it doesn’t matter if you are playing well, if you are not getting points ultimately it doesn’t matter.

“We will go all out to beat Bohs on Friday. We have to play on the front foot and we have to try our best to give the fans something to cheer about at home.

“We haven’t been getting the results at home. As I said we have been playing well the last few games, but it is just not falling our way at home and our away form is actually quite good, one of the better away forms in the league.

“At home we need to be better at home.”

Bohs sit three points ahead of Limerick in the top flight table.

Barrett also responded to claims on social media that Limerick FC players had not been paid their wages last week.

The Blues boss said players were in fact not due to get paid their wages until this week, the start of the month.

Barrett explained that the club had paid the players before the first of the month on some previous occasions, but in the main, the payment was made on the first Friday of the month.

The Limerick manager said the full seven day lead-in to the Bohs’ game was to be welcomed. Limerick have regularly played three games in seven days through the first half of the season.

“It is good for the players because it can be very draining. It is good that we can get a bit of shape on the team as well in training. We can train properly and it is good for the fans as well..

“We hope to go into Friday’s game fresh as Bohemians will. Obviously, we had more games than them in the last couple of weeks because they got a rest period in between.

Barrett said Limerick would only bring in players to the squad during the upcoming transfer window if they could bring value to the squad.

“Obviously at any time in any year if the right player comes along and you think he will add value to the group. you are going to have a look at it, but it is a difficult one and one we are thinking about all the time. We will have to look at it.”