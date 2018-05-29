Local players in Ireland U-20s side for Junior World Cup opener

LIMERICK’S Daniel Hurley has been included in the Ireland U-20s starting line-up to face France in their World Rugby U20s Championship opener in Perpignan this Wednesday night, 8pm Irish time.

Former Crescent College Comprehensive star Hurley will win his first cap at U-20 level in this game as he is named on the left wing for the clash with the host nation.

Hurley was a member of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy for the 2017/18 season and has previously represented both Munster and Ireland at underage level.

Hurley featured in Division 1A of the All Ireland League this season. The former Crescent College Comprehensive student was also a standout performer in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup in recent years.

Garryowen hooker Diarmuid Barron is one of six players included in the starting line-up who will be appearing at the U20 World Championships for a second time.

A Munster Schools Senior Cup winner with Rockwell in 2015, Barron is currently playing with Garryowen and featured in this season’s Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Challenge Cup winning squad.

Barron has previously represented both province and country at U18 and U19 level, as well as being involved in last year’s U20 campaign.

Hurley and Barron are among four Munster players to make the starting team for the pool fixture at Stade Aime Giral as UCC centre Peter Sylvester and prop James French also get the nod to start.

Wednesday night’s game will be shown live on eir Sport.

Speaking ahead of the game, ireland head coach Noel McNamara said: "There has been a great build up to this game, with positive work done both at home and since we arrived here in France and everyone is looking forward to getting the tournament underway.

“We know from the Six Nations how vocal and passionate the French fans are and there’s no doubt that there will be a fantastic atmosphere in Perpignan tomorrow night.

“The players have worked hard and they know the task ahead, so for them it’s about focusing on their roles and going out there and playing with conviction."

The match will be broadcast live by eir Sport in the Republic of Ireland and online in non-geoblocked locations via World Rugby’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/WordlRugby) and website (www.worldrugby.org).

Ireland U-20 v France, World Rugby U-20 Championship:

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University/Leinster)

14. Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster) *

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)

12. Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster) *

11. Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster) *

10. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster)

1. James French (UCC/Munster)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. Joe Dunleavy Malone(/Ulster)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) Captain

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster) *

17. Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster)

18. Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster) *

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

20. Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/ Ulster)

22. Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)

23. Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Leinster)

*Denotes uncapped at this level.