BREAKING: Granville Rangers to cease operating this month

Limerick soccer club Granville Rangers will cease to exist at the end of this month. The famous Limerick club, founded in 1975, have been left with no other option, citing in a statement to the Limerick Leader that "several long term officers of the club would not be putting their names forward for a further term or terms"

The club, who originally played their football on a pitch where the Limerick One Shopping centre is now, can boast such former members as Paul O'Donnell, Barry Ryan and Brian O'Callaghan in their underage ranks.

The news will surely come as a shock to many former Granville Rangers supporters. The club had always battled for numbers against their near neighbours Pike Rovers and Fairview Rangers, however that battle was something they had won for many years since 1975

The statement in full read

"The club would like to announce that it will be ceasing all activities as of tonight May 28th 2018. This follows a series of meetings between the committee and its members since January of this year when it was announced that several long term officers of the club would not be putting their names forward for a further term or terms.

A number of deadlines passed and when it became evident that these positions could not be filled the club was left with no choice but to consider its options and a decision was made to call time on the club.

Founded in 1975 in the Granville Park/St Patricks Road area of Limerick, the club has enjoyed many successes over the years and has impacted on the lives of so many people. The club took a major step forward in 2004 when it secured its permanent home in the Glenbrook area and, despite significant investment into the grounds over the course of that time and up to the present, we leave with no debt and a clean bill of health financially. We remain confident that the new tenants in Glenbrook, whoever they may be, can bring it to the next level and that they will put the necessary further investment into the grounds.

To all of you who have played with us over the years we hope we have had a positive impact on you in your time with us. To those who have served on committee or managed/coached teams, and there are far too many of you to single out, we thank you most sincerely and finally to those who have served or played over the years and have since passed on, you will always remain in our thoughts.

Though it is always a sad occasion to announce something like this and we appreciate that it will come as a huge shock to many, it nevertheless feels like it has come to a natural ending and at this time we should remember all the good days we shared together and the friendships that were forged. There are no regrets and only pride in what was achieved in an area of Limerick that is well served by other clubs and who we competed with on the same level with for many years. To all clubs in Limerick and beyond, we thank you for the years we competed against you and for any assistance you provided us with over the years. We would also like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to LDSL, LDMC, 95FM and the Limerick Leader/Chronicle for facilitating and assisting us for so long. We wish you all continued success.

We will continue to maintain the grounds in Glenbrook and prepare for our departure over the next few weeks but are hopeful that the new tenants will be announced and in place shortly.

The club will be making no further comment"