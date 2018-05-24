Adare Manor resort now favourite for Ryder Cup 2026

Limerick’s Adare Manor Resort is now the odds-on favourite to be awarded the honour of hosting the 2026 Ryder Cup.

The venue which was recently reopened after a multi-million euro refurbishment is set to host the JP McManus ProAm in 2020, while there is also speculation that the course could host an Irish Open in the coming years.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley stated this week that it ‘ticks every single box’ for Ryder Cup suitability and has a ‘very strong’ chance of bagging the stellar event in 2026.

McGinley also urged backing from the Irish Government which he believes could secure Ireland’s second hosting of the tournament following Europe’s victory at The K Club in 2006 under the captaincy of Ian Woosnam.

Adare Manor is now the frontrunner to host the 2026 Ryder Cup in eight years’ time at 4/6 having opened as a 6/4 shot in the week of the ribbon being cut on the refurbished site.

Regnum Carya Golf & Spa, which has hosted the Turkish Airlines Open for the past two years and features a unique rooftop tee box, is second favourite at 4/1 while other renowned Irish links Royal Portrush and Royal County Down sit at 10/1 and 16/1 respectively, having both successfully played host to the Irish Open in recent years.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports, who provided the updated odds commented: “Paul McGinley’s public backing of the new Adare Manor course is now being backed up by support from punters and with that bit of momentum behind the venue to get the Ryder Cup in 2026 we have to make it an odds-on shot that it lands the big one.”

Ryder Cup Venue 2026 Betting



4/6 Adare Manor

4/1 Regnum Carya Golf & Spa (Turkey)

10/1 Royal Portrush

16/1 Royal County Down

16/1 The Belfry