Limerick players impress in Ireland U-20s win over Japan

SEVERAL Limerick-based players played eye-catching roles as the Ireland U-20s continued their preparations for the World Rugby U-20 Championship with a 43-19 victory over Japan at Wanderers FC.

Ireland’s starting line-up included Daniel Hurley, of Young Munster, on the wing, while James McCarthy, of UL-Bohemian, lined out at full-back.

The exciting Hurley is one of five uncapped players in Noel McNamara’s young Irish squad.

With injuries part and parcel of the international season's Under-20 summer showpiece, Ireland will keep a number of players on stand-by.

The warm-up fixture with Japan in Dublin on Tuesday saw the likes of Garryowen duo Jack Daly and David McCarthy all get game-time off the replacements bench.

Ireland U-20s open their World Rugby U-20 Championship next Wednesday's against France at Stade Aime-Giral in Perpignan, 8pm Irish time.

IRELAND U-20: James McCarthy (UL Bohemians/Munster); Tom Roche (Lansdowne/Leinster), Tommy O'Brien (UCD/Leinster), Peter Sylvester (UCC/Munster), Dan Hurley (Young Munster/Munster); Conor Dean (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Jonny Stewart (Queen's University/Ulster); James French (UCC/Munster), Dan Sheehan (Dublin University/Leinster), Joe Byrne (Dublin University/Leinster), Matthew Dalton (Malone/Ulster), Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster), Joe Dunleavy (Malone/Ulster), Aaron Hall (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) (capt). Replacements used: Dylan Tierney (Corinthians/Connacht), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Leinster), Bryan O'Connor (UCC/Munster), Cormac Daly (Clontarf/Leinster), John Hodnett (UCC/Munster), Jack Daly (Garryowen/Munster), Hugh O'Sullivan (Clontarf/Leinster), Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster), Angus Kernohan (Ballymena/Ulster), David McCarthy (Garryowen/Munster), James Hume (Banbridge/Ulster), Ronan Foley (UCD/Leinster), Matthew Agnew (Ballymena/Ulster), Patrick Patterson (UCD/Leinster).