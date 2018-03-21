Limerick FC learn EA Sports Cup second round opponents

LIMERICK FC have been drawn at home to First Division Cobh Ramblers in the second round of the EA Sports Cup.

The Pool 1 game between Tommy Barrett’s Limerick side and Ramblers will take place at the Markets Field on East Monday, April 2 at a kick-off time yet to be confirmed.

The draw, which was made at FAI HQ, Abbotstown this Wednesday, will see EA SPORTS Cup holders Dundalk travel to Richmond Park to face former winners St. Patrick's Athletic.

Limerick FC face a trip to Richmond Park this Friday night for a crucial SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against St Pat’s, 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that the Blues’ SSE Airtricity League Premier Division meeting with Bohemians, which had been due to take place at the Markets Field on Saturday, June 2, has been brought forward 24 hours to Friday, June 1 at 7.45pm.

The fixture change has been made in order to prevent a clash with the Republic of Ireland v USA international friendly match at the Aviva Stadium on June 2.

Monday, April 2 – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 1 – Limerick FC v Cobh Ramblers; Waterford/UCC v Cork City

Pool 2 – Finn Harps v Derry City; Galway United v Sligo Rovers

Pool 3 – St. Patrick’s Athletic v Dundalk

Pool 4 – Bohemians/Cabinteely v Athlone Town/UCD; Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town

Monday, April 23 – EA SPORTS Cup Second Round

Pool 3 – Bray Wanderers/Shelbourne v St Mochta’s/Drogheda United