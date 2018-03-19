Limerick FC 'strongly condemns' use of flares by fans at Cork game

LIMERICK FC has ‘strongly condemned’ the use of flares by supporters at Friday night’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Cork City at the Markets Field.

In a hard-hitting statement, the club said the use of pyrotechnics, in particular flares, by a minority of people is ‘totally unacceptable and strictly forbidden’

Limerick FC say the club will be imposing a zero-tolerance policy on those found to be responsible for such actions, and in working with An Garda Síochána we will ensure that anybody identified will be issued with a banning order from the stadium.

The statement continues: “First and foremost, it (use of pyrotechnics) poses a serious health risk to the persons responsible and innocent bystanders in their vicinity.

“Secondly, such actions result in hefty fines that the club simply cannot afford. Should this type of behaviour continue or reoccur, we are making supporters fully aware that the FAI has the power to close sections of the stadium

“The club, our first-team management and players were delighted with the vocal support that the team received throughout the derby game and the atmosphere that was created by our supporters at the Markets Field.

“That level of support and the volume of backing helped to inspire the players on the pitch to earn a well-deserved and very positive point against the league leaders and last year’s double winners. Your support is greatly appreciated by all involved at Limerick FC.

"The club reiterates its thanks to our supporters who fully got behind the team in the right manner on Friday, and we look forward to you creating another loud atmosphere in backing the players against Shamrock Rovers back at the Markets Field on today, Bank Holiday Monday, at 6.30pm."

Limerick FC wil be looking to build on their gritty 1-1 draw with champions Cork when Rovers visit Garryowen.

Blues boss Tommy Barrett experimented in Friday’s Munster derby draw with Cork City, with Billy Dennehy – who scored Limerick’s goal – at left-back and Kilian Cantwell in midfield while Danny Morrissey played on the wing.

Morrissey, along with Daniel Kearns, was forced off during the game, and those who were sat on the sidelines – midfield pair Eoin Wearen (groin), Barry Maguire (ankle) and striker Mark O’Sullivan (hand) – are still a way from returning to action.