One Munster player to start for Ireland U-20s against England

JUST one Munster player has been named in the Ireland U-20s starting line-up to face England in the final round of the 6 Nations at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry this Friday, 8pm.

Impressive number eight Jack O’Sullivan, of UCC, who scored two tries in Ireland’s 30-25 win over Scotland last Friday night last, retains his place in the back-row.

Three more Munster players are included among the replacements with Ronan Coffey, of Shannon RFC, and Diarmuid Barron, of Garryowen FC, joined by James French, of UCC.

In all, the Ireland starting line-up shows four personnel changes, and one positional switch to the side that started last Friday’s win over Scotland.

There are three changes to the front-row, with props Jordan Duggan and Jack Aungier starting alongside hooker Eoghan Clarke.

In the backs, James Hume will start on the right wing, with Angus Kernohan switching to the left side.

Friday’s game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 7.45pm.

IRELAND U-20s v England: Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster), James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) (Captain), Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster); Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster), Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster); Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster), Eoghan Clarke (Wanderers FC/Leinster), Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster); Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster), Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster); Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster), Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster), Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster). Replacements: Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen FC/Munster), James French (UCC RFC/Munster), Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster), Ronan Coffey (Shannon/Munster), Sean Masterson (Corinthians RFC/Connacht), Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster), Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf FC/Leinster)