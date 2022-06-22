Tipperary Credit Union invites applications for a new CEO

Tipperary Credit Union Limited is inviting applications for the Chief Executive Officer Tipperary Credit Union on a fulltime permanent basis a minimum of 35.5 hours per week, including every alternative Saturday. There will be a requirement to attend monthly board meetings/ key committee meetings outside of normal working hours on a voluntary basis.

About us

Tipperary Credit Union is a large community-based credit union with 29,000 members and assets of €161 Million. The Credit Union’s Head Office is in Tipperary Town. It also has Branch Offices in Dundrum and Bansha, Co Tipperary, and Doon and Plassey in Co. Limerick. Tipperary Credit Union has nine elected voluntary board directors, three elected voluntary board oversight committee members, and forty professional staff members.

Tipperary Credit Union is embedded in the local community and our vision is to understand the financial needs of the community and to satisfy those needs through the provision of appropriate quality services in a co-operative and professional manner.

Our core mission is to offer a top-quality service to all our members and to be innovative in our search for new developments. Our philosophy is one based on thrift, mutual self-help and respect.

Due to the imminent retirement of our existing CEO, the opportunity has now arisen within Tipperary Credit Union for a new CEO to continue the journey and to provide direction and leadership in delivering our strategic goals.

Reporting to: Board of Directors

Job Purpose:

The CEO will report to the Board of Directors and will support the board in designing, implementing and evolving the board’s long term strategic vision. The CEO will be responsible for the implementation of policies, management of operations, risk management, compliance, performance and day-to-day administration of the Credit Union’s office and its staff, ensuring it performs and operates to the highest standards whilst ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. They will always act within the policies as laid down by the Board, the Credit Union Act 1997 (as amended), and within the ethos/philosophy of the Credit Union.

Main Responsibilities

Board

Implement the strategies agreed by the Board of Directors as set out in the Strategic Plan or as otherwise required by the Board of Directors.

Continuously support and communicate effectively with the Board and its sub-committees.

Implement the Board’s policies and strategies as communicated by the Chair, Principal Officers, Board, and its sub-committees.

Report to the Board and Chair on progress against the strategic and annual business plans as agreed with the Chair.

Assist the Board of Directors and committees in the performance of their duties.



Credit Union Governance & Regulations

Ensure a risk management culture is embedded throughout the organisation. Manage operational and other risks through the implementation of appropriate systems, procedures, internal controls, quality controls and staff management. Adopt appropriate Operational Resilience strategies.

Ensure compliance with credit union legislation, regulations and governance requirements, and liaise with Central Bank and regulatory bodies as required.

Lead the development and implementation of corporate and Credit Union governance practices and processes to achieve the highest standards of governance for the Credit Union.

Ensure that appropriate internal financial, risk, compliance and audit processes and procedures are in place (in conjunction with Credit Union’s Auditors - internal and external, and the Risk and Compliance Officer and the senior management team.

Oversight of lending and underwriting function to ensure best practice.

Prepare Reports and returns as may be required by auditors, Central Bank and other agencies as required.

Ensure full compliance with all legal and regulatory requirements including the areas of risk, Data Protection, Money Laundering, Employment Law and Health & Safety.



Business Plans & Key Performance Indicators

Develop and present the strategic and annual business plans and budgets to the Board for approval.

Report to the Board on progress against the strategic and annual business plans as agreed with the Chair.

Ensure that proper books of account are always maintained. Ensure Reserves are kept at appropriate levels.

Achieve Loan book growth through appropriate Sales and Marketing initiatives.

Manage a large Investment Portfolio; Constantly review arrears and credit control; Ensure adequate Liquidity is maintained; Ensure proper Asset / Liability management strategies are in place.

Review and analyse monthly management accounts, lending statistics, statutory accounts, financial projections and provide sound financial analysis, advice and recommendations.

Review and analyse quarterly Central Bank Regulatory Prudential Reports, annual accounts and returns, and other ad-hoc regulatory reporting requirements.

Business & Strategic Development

Lead the business and strategic development of the credit union in terms of:

Marketing and business development activities.

Product development and strategic alliances.

Devise Strategies to continuously improve the products, services and delivery channels offered by Tipperary Credit Union. Lead and support the Board and Senior Management in devising and implementing a long- term strategy appropriate to the growth and development of the credit union.

Identify, in conjunction with the Board and Management, innovative opportunities for the credit union to provide new services or delivery channels for members.

Service enhancement, Loan Book Growth and change activity, especially Growth in the Loan Book; Growth in non-interest income sources; Growth by acquisition, and Growth in non-face to face products and services.

Devise strategies to further develop 3rd party relationships and shared service opportunities. This includes optimising relationships with external stakeholders such as Regulators, Suppliers, and Representative bodies.

Devise strategies to support a ‘Green’ Agenda, and a reduction in the Credit Union’s Carbon Emissions.

People Leadership & Development

Develop, execute and communicate the business strategy and plan in the most effective and efficient manner to management and staff of the Credit Union.

Lead the day to day running and management of the credit unions business and operations.

Continuously act as a role model leader demonstrating the highest standards of professionalism, behaviour, ethical management, integrity and honesty.

Operational Excellence

Manage member expectations and requirements in an effective and efficient manner. This includes providing a top-class member service ethos; processing and underwriting loans; dealing with member queries, etc. The CEO will act as a lending Credit Officer (Loan Underwriter), with a personal lending discretion approved by the Board.

Lead the day-to-day running and management of the credit union’s business to a very high standard of excellence and effectiveness.

Develop, monitor, review and continuously improve practices, policies, procedures, operating and people processes and systems to maximize efficiency and effectiveness in every area of the credit union.

Competencies Required

The ideal person will have an established and proven track record of success within a similar role, deputy to CEO role or other senior leadership positions within the credit union sector or other financial services sectors.



The successful candidate will have;

Strong understanding of Credit Union regulations and Credit Union ethos.

Specific underwriting experience for large loans.

Competent IT skills and knowledge of technology development.

Strong presentation, communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong numeracy skills and sufficient financial training to monitor and manage budgets.

Strong and broad Loan Underwriting experience.

Strong Financial Skills and Business acumen.

Proven achievement in employee and performance management, and organisation development.

Risk management and Compliance experience.

Have a strong financial services background with a forward-looking and strategic growth mind-set.

Possess good I.T. skills and a proven proficiency in the use of Microsoft Office products.

Demonstrable ability to devise, espouse and implement a strategic vision and change management.

Possess exceptional people management, communication, motivational and interpersonal skills.

Be highly member-focused with an emphasis on delivery and growth.

Analytical and problem solving capability.



Qualifications

The ideal person will have a third Level, relevant Degree (minimum level 8), and/or a relevant Professional Qualification (e.g., ACA, ACCA, CIMA).

Hold a Central Bank Minimum Competency Qualification, e.g., QFA or be actively pursuing this qualification.

And or other qualifications related to financial services, credit unions, management or business and possibly others such as IT, accountancy, law, finance, risk, compliance, or others.

Role is subject to Central Bank Fitness & Probity Regime Assessment and is a Pre-Approved Control Function.



Note: This job advert is not intended to establish a total definition of the Job but an outline of the main areas of responsibility.

How to Apply:

Applications including CV and cover letter by email addressed to: careers@metamo.ie.

Closing Date for receipt of applications is 8th July 2022.



Short listing may apply, and assessment will be done on the basis of the information provided in the application.



Tipperary Credit Union is proud to support a diverse and inclusive workplace.



CONFIDENTIAL ENQUIRY

For a confidential discussion about this opportunity, please call Ciara Prendeville, HR Director of Metamo on 066 9716910.

