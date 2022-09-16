ShineALightNight | Give one night to help change a lifetime on October 14

Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are calling on people across the Mid-West to sign up and take part in this year’s Shine A Light Night on Friday, October 14 by sleeping out in their homes, gardens, or workplaces to raise vital funds to help end family homelessness in Ireland.

According to the latest government figures, 10,568 people are currently in emergency accommodation as of June 2022, making this year’s sleep-out more important than ever. People across Ireland can stand in solidarity with and show their support for those experiencing homelessness by signing up to sleep out for Shine a Light Night on shinealight.focusireland.ie.

On Friday, October 14, the tenth annual Shine A Light Night will see business leaders sleep-out at The Hunt Museum in Limerick in addition to locations in the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin, and on Cork’s historic Spike Island. Companies can also sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace. To date the partnership between Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy has supported over 7,000 families and directly prevented 458 vulnerable families from becoming homeless.

Ciara Carty, Director of Services with Focus Ireland said: “With homelessness numbers continuing to rise, and Shine A Light Night being our most important fundraising initiative each year, we call on business to continue their support of our homelessness services and take part.

“The business community in Ireland has always been a strong supporter of the vital homelessness services we provide, which we are truly grateful for. To reach our goal of €1.5 million, we are relying on the support of our corporate community.”

Emma Burrows, Director of Legal, Regulation and Corporate Affairs at Bord Gáis Energy concluded: “Bord Gáis Energy has a long-standing partnership with Focus Ireland and we’re committed to supporting its vital work to end family homelessness in Ireland. Shine A Light Night has gone from strength to strength since we partnered in 2019 and we’re delighted to extend our sponsorship of this event into 2026.

“Each year our Bord Gáis Energy colleagues turn out to sleep out in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness and we’re calling on business leaders, individuals, and families across the country to join the campaign and to give up just one night and get involved.”

For further information and to sign up to participate in Shine A Light Night 2022 visit shinealight.focusireland.ie or call 01 881 5900

*Sponsored Content