We're hiring: Limerick Leader & LimerickLive.ie are seeking a News Editor

Do you want to make a name for yourself? Have you the vision and ambition to make a difference in the local community? Have you the track record? We’ve got the opportunity for you, as News Editor for Iconic Media Group’s top regional news franchise - the Limerick Leader and site limericklive.ie.

News Editor - Limerick Leader / LimerickLive.ie - Limerick - Attractive salary package

About us

The Limerick Leader is one of the country’s leading regional newspapers, and limericklive.ie is the country’s top website for local news. Serving one of the country’s premier cities, the Limerick Leader newspaper is read throughout the midwest region.

As Ireland’s biggest local digital and newspaper publisher, Iconic Media Group has a vast presence across the country. Every week, our websites are accessed by 4 million unique users, while our newspapers reach a further 400,000 readers. Our rapidly developing, digital led product portfolio now includes 23 local news websites, social channels and 20 weekly newspapers.

About the role

You’ll play a leading role in the newsroom, working with a talented team of journalists to provide breaking news online at limericklive.ie and in the weekly newspapers. We’ll expect you to guide the news team, generate your own leads, organise photographic assignments and explore stories that matter in the community.

You’ll also work very closely with the Iconic Media Group senior management team as we shape the future together.

About you

You’ve already demonstrated a flair for news gathering and a good grasp of local media and the evolving needs of local readers. You’ve shown your strong work ethic and your eagerness to lead by example. Now – preferably with a strong social media presence of your own – you’re ready to develop all your skills in a diverse, fast-moving media environment spanning online, video and print.

Please send your CV and any samples of your work to Brian Keyes, Editorial Director, Iconic Media Group at brian.keyes@iconicmedia.ie

Closing date for applications is Friday, September 16, 2022.