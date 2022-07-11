Tickets now on sale for two Summer blockbusters at Limerick Omniplex this month - news and trailers

Omniplex Cinema review the latest new releases to watch in cinemas with DC League of Super-Pets and Where The Crawdads Sing.

DC League of Super-Pets (PG Cert) - See Trailer below







Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski & Keanu Reeves



Director: Jared Stern & Sam Levine



Genre: Adventure Animation

Release Date: Fri 29th July

In "DC League of Super-Pets," Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side.

When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack, Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and chip the squirrel to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

Tickets on Sale now!

Where The Crawdads Sing (12a Cert) - See trailer below





Starring: Daisy Edgar Jones, Harris Dickinson & Taylor John Smith



Director: Olivia Newman

Genre: Mystery Drama

Release Date: Friday 22nd July

Special MyOmniPass Members-only Preview: Tuesday 19th July at 8:05pm

Kya Clark, otherwise known as the Marsh Girl by the townspeople of Barkley Cove, is mysterious and wild.

Abandoned by her family, Where the Crawdads Sing is a coming-of-age story of a young girl raised by the marshlands of the south in the 50's.

Watching many years past, when the town hotshot is found dead, and inexplicably linked to Kya, the Marsh Girl is the prime suspect in his murder case.





Where the Crawdads sing is adapted from the critically acclaimed book by Delia Owens of the same name.

Omniplex Cinema Limerick

A modern, centrally located 12-screen cinema in Limerick showing all the latest releases. Omniplex Limerick features include an OmniplexMAXX screen, a kids party room, Candy King Pic'n'Mix, assigned seating, automated ticket purchase & collection points, 3D performances, and wheelchair accessible screens.

Address: Crescent Shopping Centre, Dooradoyle Road, Limerick

Book Cinema Tickets Here https://www.omniplex.ie/cinema/limerick

Facebook @OmniplexLimerick

Twitter @omniplexcinema

Instagram @omniplexcinemas