Chisel & Oak, one of Limerick's newest furniture shops, selling both new and second hand furniture

Chisel & Oak is one of Limerick's newest furniture shops, selling both new and second hand furniture. At Chisel & Oak Furniture you'll find the best value in furniture for your home or office. New, used and refurbished pieces from our store in Limerick city are shipped all over Limerick City and County.

We've a vast range of quality pieces and home bargains to suit all budgets. If you're looking for something in particular, call or email us and we can source it for you.

We pride ourselves on quality service, friendly welcome and unique pieces of furniture.

"Our Mission is to be the best bed and furniture store for Homeowners, Landlords and Letting Agents in Limerick.”

Chisel and Oak prides itself on quality up-cycled furniture. We love transforming a unique piece of handcrafted wood into modern day bespoke furniture. Our up-cycling team can make any piece blend in with your interior decor at home. We specialise in up-cycling hardwood, real wood and solid furniture. We’re happiest when we see a customer leave with a totally bespoke piece for their home!!

Specialising in up-cycling hardwood, real wood and solid furniture, Chisel and Oak is proud of its finishes on each product. We love the challenge of taking a second hand piece to a whole new level for each customer. With a love for up-cycling, these pieces are sure to be a special part of any home.

We truly believe in giving something old a new lease of life through our up-cycling process. Not only do we ensure it is still structurally sound but we also make sure that the product retains its original character. Using quality reclaimed wood that would otherwise have been destined for landfill, Chisel and Oak creates unique furniture pieces that will suit any home interior.



Supporting Landlords and Letting Agents!



"We have the furniture you need at a price you will love".

Do you have a rental property, an office or study area you need to fit out?

We specialise in kitting out rental properties. Our store allows homeowners and landlords to come in and purchase everything they need for their rental properties.

Our durable and hard wearing furniture gives great return for money and with Chisel and Oak’s delivery service and disposal of any unwanted furniture service; landlords are making their biggest savings when shopping at Chisel and Oak.

Chisel and Oak has a large range of furniture including new and pre-owned furniture, sofas, beds, mattresses, filing cabinets, office tables, office bookcases and much more.

Landfill and The Environment

We really pride ourselves on stocking a variety of modern and contemporary high-end pieces and many antique, retro classics.

One of the areas we really focus on Recycling and The Environment. Preventing Landfill and redirecting furniture from filling incinerators and Upcycling it with a twist for the contemporary and bespoke market.

We really do love using old distressed furniture that would otherwise be thrown away and up-cycling it into something beautiful!



Sourcing Furniture for Landlords!!

Your rental property, fitted and furnished! We work with landlords to furnish rental properties, hassle-free across Limerick City and County. You won't have to source furniture yourself, talk to suppliers, arrange delivery or install anything. We will take on the entire process for you. You are busy, perhaps with multiple properties to manage and tenants’ needs to meet. You don't have much time to spend on furnishing. Our all-inclusive furniture packages help you get your property ready to let, fast. Everything taken care of - We can take your property from unfurnished to completely kitted out and ready to move in to.

We will order your furniture, assemble and install it and take away all packaging. We will even liaise with and provide keys to your tenants.



Delivery and assembly

We will deliver and assemble the furniture to your workplace or home and then take away any unwanted items that you may have. We take the hassle out of furniture shopping.

House clearances

We specialise in House clearances for Homeowners, Landlords and Letting Agents across Limerick City and County.



Removal

Before delivery, Chisel and Oak removes all your unwanted furniture and disposes of it ethically.



Beds

We will Deliver and Assemble your bed to anywhere in Limerick City or County. We can remove your old bed if you book this when purchasing.

More beds available in a variety of styles & sizes.



