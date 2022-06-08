Search

08 Jun 2022

Meet the Kramer range at Geary’ s Garage

Meet the Kramer range at Geary’ s Garage

Meet the Kramer range at Geary’ s Garage

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

Following on from the alliance between John Deere and Kramer, Geary’s Garage have been supplying Kramer telehandlers, wheel loaders and telescopic wheel loaders to the farming community in Limerick since 2017.

Kramer are a popular solution for the agricultural industry due to their unbeatable manoeuvrability, high level of functionality and performance. The Kramer range is Ideal for lots of applications around the farm making easy work of everyday tasks such as feeding, lifting etc.

With their all-round visibility and high level of stability the Kramer range provides a safe and efficient solution for the farmyard, whether you’re cleaning pens, moving feed or loading materials, Kramer will allow you to maximize the productivity of your operation.

We currently have a selection of units in stock including the popular KT276, this telehandler has a lift capacity of 2.7 tonnes and a reach of 6 metres.

The KT276’s cabin design has been tailored to the operator’s needs. The large glass surfaces provide the operator an unobstructed view of the attachment at all times and also has improved all-round visibility due to two different cabin heights along with innovative cabin design for maximum comfort.

In addition to the KT276 we will also be shortly receiving stock of the KT144 this newly launched telehandler will be the most compact of the Kramer range. 

For further information on the full Kramer range and details on pricing you can contact us in Kilmeedy, Co Limerick on 063 87004 or contact our Limerick Sales Representative Laurence on 087 2052602

Website - www.gearysgarage.com

Email - info@gearysgarage.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/gearys.garage

Instagram - www.instagram.com/gearysgarage

*Sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media