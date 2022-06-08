Meet the Kramer range at Geary’ s Garage

Following on from the alliance between John Deere and Kramer, Geary’s Garage have been supplying Kramer telehandlers, wheel loaders and telescopic wheel loaders to the farming community in Limerick since 2017.

Kramer are a popular solution for the agricultural industry due to their unbeatable manoeuvrability, high level of functionality and performance. The Kramer range is Ideal for lots of applications around the farm making easy work of everyday tasks such as feeding, lifting etc.

With their all-round visibility and high level of stability the Kramer range provides a safe and efficient solution for the farmyard, whether you’re cleaning pens, moving feed or loading materials, Kramer will allow you to maximize the productivity of your operation.

We currently have a selection of units in stock including the popular KT276, this telehandler has a lift capacity of 2.7 tonnes and a reach of 6 metres.

The KT276’s cabin design has been tailored to the operator’s needs. The large glass surfaces provide the operator an unobstructed view of the attachment at all times and also has improved all-round visibility due to two different cabin heights along with innovative cabin design for maximum comfort.

In addition to the KT276 we will also be shortly receiving stock of the KT144 this newly launched telehandler will be the most compact of the Kramer range.

For further information on the full Kramer range and details on pricing you can contact us in Kilmeedy, Co Limerick on 063 87004 or contact our Limerick Sales Representative Laurence on 087 2052602

Website - www.gearysgarage.com

Email - info@gearysgarage.com

Facebook - www.facebook.com/gearys.garage

Instagram - www.instagram.com/gearysgarage

*Sponsored content