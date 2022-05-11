Great News – Designer Minds Summer Camps are back!

Designer Minds, Ireland’s largest and most exciting STEAM camp is ready to bring all things Science, Design & Technology related to the girls & boys of Tipperary this summer.

They are also introducing an amazing new ART camp this year, for all the kids who love drawing, painting, sculpting, designing & creating!

Designer Minds STEAM camps cover topics from Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Maths in a way that’s fun & educational.

We asked Donal Lyne, Designer Minds Director, about what the camps entail:

“This year in our STEAM camps, we have a huge range of hands-on activities including coding robots, LEGO engineering, exploring the states of matter with dry ice & growing bacteria.”

The Art and Design parts of our STEAM Camps are always super popular, so this year, we decided to use our 8 years’ experience of delivering STEAM camps and developed an Art camp!

Children will design t-shirts, learn to draw anime, sculpt, paint, and of course, as a Designer Minds camp, we’ll be using technology to create art, make wearable circuits, and much more. At a Designer Minds Art camp, every child can be an artist!

These camps are suitable for children currently in senior infants up to those in 6th class. It’s not just parents & kids who love Designer Minds; the camps have also been recommended by the Sunday Times, The Irish Times and The Sunday Independent.

Places are strictly limited, so visit www.designerminds.ie/camps to find out all of the details and secure your child’s place today.

Deposits are welcome & sibling discounts are available.

*Sponsored Content