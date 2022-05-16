Search

16 May 2022

Caherdavin Physical Therapy - 'Reducing your pain and getting you moving is our goal'

Caherdavin Physical Therapy - 'Reducing your pain and getting you moving is our goal'

Caherdavin Physical Therapy - 'Reducing your pain and getting you moving is our goal'

Reporter:

Reporter

16 May 2022 9:00 AM

Specialising in treating all forms of musculoskeletal injuries and pain, Caherdavin Physical Therapy can help put you on your road to recovery.

With experience in treating a wide range of injuries and conditions for over 10 years, along with working with numerous sporting teams and organisations.  

Physical Therapist, Darragh Kennedy’s career so far has spanned across a wide variety of sports settings, such as International Basketball tournaments, Club and Intercounty GAA, Schools and Adult Rugby (AIL and Munster Junior teams), Inter County Soccer, 3rd Level GAA, Soccer and Rugby. 

If you are struggling to overcome pain or injury, then Darragh can certainly help.

He will take the time to thoroughly assess all aspects that may have led to your injury, then put in place an individualised recovery and rehabilitation plan suited to your needs.

Treatments are delivered with the aim of providing relief from your symptoms, while also working on the areas that may be the root cause of your pain. 

Reducing your pain and getting you moving is the goal. Each treatment session and rehabilitation plan is individualised to your injury and your goals. These can be adjusted based on your feedback and your progress.

Every appointment lasts 1 hour, so you will be given plenty of time for assessment, treatment and to go through your personalised rehabilitation plan.

So if you need help with any of the following – Sciatica, Neck and Shoulder Pain, Hamstring Injury, Recovery from Knee Surgery, Recovery from a Broken Bone or Ligament Tear, Low Back and Hip Pain, Ankle Sprains, Groin Pain, Calf and Achilles Pain, Thigh Strains, Wrist and Elbow Pain, Tennis Elbow, and many more, please get in touch to see if Caherdavin Physical Therapy can help you.

Physical Therapy is covered by major insurers such as Laya, Irish Life & VHI. Please check your policy for exact details.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media