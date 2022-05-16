Caherdavin Physical Therapy - 'Reducing your pain and getting you moving is our goal'

Specialising in treating all forms of musculoskeletal injuries and pain, Caherdavin Physical Therapy can help put you on your road to recovery.

With experience in treating a wide range of injuries and conditions for over 10 years, along with working with numerous sporting teams and organisations.

Physical Therapist, Darragh Kennedy’s career so far has spanned across a wide variety of sports settings, such as International Basketball tournaments, Club and Intercounty GAA, Schools and Adult Rugby (AIL and Munster Junior teams), Inter County Soccer, 3rd Level GAA, Soccer and Rugby.

If you are struggling to overcome pain or injury, then Darragh can certainly help.

He will take the time to thoroughly assess all aspects that may have led to your injury, then put in place an individualised recovery and rehabilitation plan suited to your needs.

Treatments are delivered with the aim of providing relief from your symptoms, while also working on the areas that may be the root cause of your pain.

Reducing your pain and getting you moving is the goal. Each treatment session and rehabilitation plan is individualised to your injury and your goals. These can be adjusted based on your feedback and your progress.

Every appointment lasts 1 hour, so you will be given plenty of time for assessment, treatment and to go through your personalised rehabilitation plan.

So if you need help with any of the following – Sciatica, Neck and Shoulder Pain, Hamstring Injury, Recovery from Knee Surgery, Recovery from a Broken Bone or Ligament Tear, Low Back and Hip Pain, Ankle Sprains, Groin Pain, Calf and Achilles Pain, Thigh Strains, Wrist and Elbow Pain, Tennis Elbow, and many more, please get in touch to see if Caherdavin Physical Therapy can help you.

Physical Therapy is covered by major insurers such as Laya, Irish Life & VHI. Please check your policy for exact details.

*Sponsored Content