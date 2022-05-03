Competition Time: Win Tickets to Ed Sheeran in Thomond Park this Thursday!

We have 2 tickets to Ed Sheeran's gig at Thomand Park this Thursday up for grabs!
The Limerick Leader and Diageo are giving a pair of tickets to see Ed Sheeran in Thomond Park this Thursday! To be in with a chance to win, answer the following question:
What county is Thomond Park in?
Simply email your answer and your name to competitions@limerickleader.ie.
The winner will be notified Wednesday May 4 Good luck! (T&C’s apply - One entry per person please)
For more info on the concert visit WWW.AIKENPROMOTIONS.COM or For tickets, go to www.ticketmaster.com
Network Ireland Limerick's 2021 awards ceremony, held virtually, was hosted by Pictured are Emma Wilson, its vice president, and Caragh O'Shea, its then overall president | Picture: Paul Mullins
Call-out charges can range from between €550 per hour for a house fire and €1,100 for a commercial fire
