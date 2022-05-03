Join Ireland’s growing healthcare industry

We hear from Natalie Crowe who opened her first Right at Home Franchise in Galway in 2016.

Her business provides home care services for older people and people with disabilities. Such has been her success that in 2021, she acquired the additional territory of Mayo / Roscommon to further extend her reach in providing quality home care services to her valued clients.

Having previously worked as a Care Manager, Natalie has excellent experience working with elderly people and people with disabilities and was fully aligned with the Right at Home ethos and values.

“I chose Right at Home because of their passion for delivering outstanding care in the community and their strong success to date in this area,” she says.

“It has been hugely reassuring to have access to the know-how, expertise and support of the national organisation as I developed my own Right at Home business here in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon. Since opening, especially during the first year, the support provided by Right at Home has been invaluable.

“We achieved profitability much earlier than predicted and have recorded significant growth of over 340 % in turnover over the last five years.”

The relentless pursuit of quality care delivery is what sets Right at Home apart from many other providers. Right at Home continues to innovate and develop really important initiatives around quality care provision.

David McKone Managing Director of Right at Home Ireland commented:

“We were the first Home Care provider to be accredited with “The KeepWell Mark” by Ibec.

The KeepWell Mark is an evidence-based workplace wellness award that celebrates Irish employers for investing in workplace

health and wellbeing.

“The introduction of our National “Carer of the Year” awards was also an important initiative, putting our Carers front and centre of everything we do.

David continued:

“As a franchise business, we were extremely proud to have been shortlisted as “Award Finalists” in the Irish Franchise Associations - Franchise of the Year Awards, but to witness Natalie and her team lift the national award as Franchisee of the year – Service 2022 was a testament to her exceptional dedication, leadership and commitment to deliver quality care under the Right at home brand and franchise model”.

If you believe you have a genuine passion for care, the ambition and credentials required, and are interested in exploring Right at Home as a suitable business opportunity for you, contact: David McKone by emailing enquiries@rightathome.ie

*Sponsored Content