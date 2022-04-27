Sustainable packaging delivered 'On Time, Everytime'

FSC certified, Limerick Packaging not only deliver ‘On Time, Everytime’ but guarantee that their product range also delivers on sustainability.

Limerick Packaging was founded in June 2002 to provide packaging materials to a select number of customers and to do so by providing a level of service never before seen in the industry.

The stated goal then and now is to supply products of the highest quality standard and to ‘Deliver on Time, Everytime.’

However, sustainability has always been high on the agenda in Limerick Packaging and as most products are paper based, they are also all recyclable.

Sustainability

“The secret to producing our products responsibly is to ensure the responsible procurement of paper fibres. Our industry has always been sustainable because it had to be,” explained Connie Ryan, Managing Director.

“Corrugated packaging demand has been growing rapidly since the late 1950s so to sustain our business, replanting of harvested trees has always been essential.

“Over the years, harvesting one tree for paper making has meant the planting of three in its place and in recent times that number has been increased to four.

“According to FEFCO, over 85% of paper and cardboard in Europe is recycled so we are operating is an almost closed loop industry with one of the strongest recycling infrastructures of all packaging materials,” Connie stressed.

“Cardboard can be recycled up to seven times but then to retain the quality and performance, the system requires regular inputs of sustainably sourced virgin fibres into the recycling loop.

“This means that managed forests are still very important to our industry and we can help all stakeholders play their part.”

Some years ago, Limerick Packaging became FSC certified which is a chain of custody certification, the Managing Director explains:

“When requested, we use FSC certified paper to make products and what that means to our customer is from the packaging, it is possible to trace all the way back to the managed forest from which the paper fibres came.

“It allows our customers to demonstrate a deforestation-free supply-chain.”

Dedicated to its customers

Since the very beginning, Limerick Packaging’s commitment to meeting and exceeding customers’ needs has been a crucial ingredient in their success, with many of the customers who were there 20 years ago still utilising the company for their packaging needs today.

“We will work hard so you don’t have to,” Mike Boland summarised their ethos succinctly.

“We will make your working life easy.”

