Investment opportunities in Ireland’s growing home-care sector

The home-care sector offers investment opportunities as Ireland’s ageing population rises.

Right at Home is a leading provider of in-home care for the elderly and people with disabilities.

Right at Home is looking to expand across Ireland and is seeking people to open new franchises.

According to figures from the 2016 census, more than 637,000 people are aged 65 or over, and this figure is expected to grow by almost 40 per cent by 2026. It stands to reason that the demand for home care franchises will rise significantly in the coming years.

“We have developed a committed and successful home-care organisation and set ourselves apart from our competition through our unmatched home-care services,” says David McKone, Managing Director of Right at Home.

“We provide high-quality care to our clients and offer franchisees a well-supported and repeatedly proven business model.”

“During the pandemic, home care came to the fore as a safe and preferably place for the elderly and vulnerable to be cared for. The Irish government has shown considerable commitment to the home care sector with increases in-home support hours, piloting of the statutory home care scheme and the formation of a Workforce Advisory Group to ensure that all service-users are provided with a high standard of quality person-centred care.”

“We are now looking to strategically partner with franchise owners in the Limerick, Tipperary areas. We are seeking really ambitious people, with management backgrounds, who are dedicated to high- quality care and the sector we operate in.”

Right at Home, providers of in home care and assistance across Ireland is the first company of its kind in Ireland to achieve the KeepWell Mark accreditation awarded by Ibec. Pictured: David McKone, Managing Director of Right at Home and Sarah McSharry of Ibec

Right at Home’s tried and tested business model enables franchisees to grow and manage their business efficiently so that they can provide the highest standards of care. The benefits of a Right at Home franchise include best practices from an international home-care organisation and support tailored by their national office support team, which includes commercial, financial and clinical personnel.

David continued, “We were delighted to see our Galway Mayo Roscommon Franchise, winning at the Irish Franchise Awards in the category Franchisee of the Year – Service, last Friday night which is a testament to the hard work and determination of our franchise partners and our franchise business model.”

If you’re interested in buying into a franchise with Right at Home, you should have a can-do attitude, managerial experience, good commercial awareness, a caring outlook and a desire to work to the highest ethical standards.

