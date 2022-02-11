Search

11 Feb 2022

Job Alert : Bidvest Noonan Are Hiring Now For Immediate Starts!

11 Feb 2022 4:45 PM

Bidvest Noonan is a customer-focused services group.

Our success has been achieved by designing and delivering solutions that provide exceptional quality and value for customers. 

Bidvest Noonan employs over 27,000 people across the UK & Ireland.

We are the market leader for a wide range of outsourced services in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland and a leading provider of cleaning and security services across Great Britain. We are proud to be a subsidiary of Bidvest. 

As we grow and expand we need new members to join our teams, with a range of roles available.

We have a range of full and part time options available across our cleaning and security sectors, with options to suit all arrangements.

We offer our employees competitive pay, overtime or Sunday premiums and discounts across a wide range of brands, service , learning opportunities, etc.

We believe in our people and support them in achieving their potential across the whole business.

We are delighted to have recently been awarded the ‘Investors in Diversity’ Bronze accreditation. 

Bronze is the first of the three stages in the Investors in Diversity EDI Mark.  Investors in Diversity Bronze affirms that the business has built a strong foundation to embed Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) across the organisation and is equipped for the journey of becoming a more diverse and inclusive organisation.

We look forward to achieving Silver and Gold accreditation in the coming weeks and Months.

* Sponsored content

