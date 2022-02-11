Couple finally wed in The Strand Hotel after three postponements due to Covid

“Thank you and your team so much for making our wedding day so fantastic. From start to finish (which included 3 postponements!) the service & communication we received was excellent and really put our minds at ease in difficult times.

On the day the ceremony room looked amazing and the food was beautiful. The whole day was seamless. Special thanks also to Monika who made the evening run very smoothly.”

Avril & Shane

Avril & Shane’s original wedding date was April 23, 2020, one of the first weddings that had to postpone because of COVID-19. They postponed to November 2020 and then again to November 2021.

After some cancellations and postponements, Avril & Shane finally had their special on November 5 2021, surrounded by their nearest & dearest. They celebrated their marriage in our dedicated ceremony suite, followed by dinner and dancing in The City View Suite.

“It was truly amazing to finally see Shane and Avril have their special day considering all the up’s and downs COVID threw in their path. Avril always kept calm and never let it get her down. It was such a pleasure to look after them;” – Aishling Casey, Conference and Events Manager.'

*Sponsored Content