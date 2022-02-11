Fusing talent and ambition at Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter has an increasing footprint in the Mid-West, with a talented and energetic workforce that has grown to more than 500 people.

Based in Lismeehan, just outside Tulla in Co. Clare, the company’s site is just a thirty-minute drive from Limerick city.

Beckman Coulter is currently recruiting across a range of exciting roles and employees can look forward to career progression and development across the organisation both locally and internationally.

There are many benefits to working at Beckman Coulter including its easy commute to and from Limerick, a highly engaged workforce and flexible working options.

An educational assistance program is offered to employees. Other benefits include time off for volunteering and opportunities to connect outside the day-to-day role through various committees such as sports and social, remote working, diversity and equality and inclusion.

The site also offers a subsidised canteen, a cycle to work programme scheme and has its own occupational health clinic onsite on the farm.

“If you like working in a fast-paced environment, where you have an opportunity to apply your skills while growing and developing in a friendly team-based culture, then this is the place for you!” says Beckman Coulter HR Manager Caroline Pierce.

The company is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of its teams to improve healthcare outcomes.

In Ireland, Beckman Coulter manufactures diagnostic test kits including for liver, heart, kidney and fertility functions. It also produces new products used in blood virus and urine analysis.

Its diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings in Ireland and around the globe.

An operating company of Danaher Corporation (69,000 employees) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, California, and overall has more than 12,000 employees.

The company’s 85 hectare site in Co Clare has been developed in sensitive manner: the manufacturing facility takes up one hectare, while the remainder is surrounded by mature mixed broadleaf woodland including a beautiful 5km walkway for employees and a number of lakes.

Sustainability matters at Beckman Coulter and the company has its own woodchip boiler onsite to generate electricity as well as a wormery waste treatment system to treat effluent. Water is drawn from wells on site into a water processing plant, with any clean excess returned to the lakes onsite.

The site also produces its own honey from some 80,000 bees on the site. The first jars were available to purchase this year to employees, with all donations going to the Milford Care Centre Hospice in Limerick.

Learning and development as well as Diversity and Inclusion form an important part of the culture within Beckman Coulter and the wider Danaher organisation. The “Danaher Go” program promotes internal mobility and career development across the organisation both locally and internationally.

The company has developed an Operations Leadership Program, with the next programme commencing in June 2022. The OLP is a two-year programme for recent graduates with four work rotations or placements across different areas of the organisation including operations, engineering and business systems. The programme also includes a placement overseas.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for recent graduates to put recent learnings to use in a hands-on way, whilst having fantastic opportunities to get real time guidance and coaching from senior leaders. It includes a great opportunity to travel and get to know new culture whilst having job security,” adds Beckman Coulter HR Manager Caroline Pierce

For information on Careers with Beckman Coulter, head over to https://jobs.danaher.com and enter the word ‘IRELAND’.

*Sponsored Content