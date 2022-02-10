Sellors welcomes Caroline back to where it all began

Having trained with Connolly Sellors Geraghty based at 6/7 Glentworth Street, Limerick, which today houses the firm Sellors LLP, Caroline Fitzgibbon returned to 6/7 Glentworth Street to join the progressive and dynamic team at Sellors LLP in September 2021.

Managing Partner, Stephen Keogh said “Sellors LLP is committed to delivering the highest standard of legal services to our clients and to achieve that, we have invested in recruiting the best legal team.

We are delighted to have Caroline Fitzgibbon join our firm. Caroline has expertise in litigation and in property and is of tremendous value-add to Sellors”.

With over twenty years experience advising in private client, Caroline has extensive experience in family law, personal injury but also in both residential and commercial property which is of enormous benefit to clients and in particular when dealing with family assets.

Setting up in private practice in partnership during the years 2006-2013 before becoming a sole practitioner in mid 2013, she advised SME’s, a chain of one of Ireland’s largest creche operators as well as the owners of two supermarkets one being a chain which was ultimately sold in late 2013.

She has advised both Landlord and Tenants in commercial leases and in complex family transactions arising from separation and divorce including the restructuring of business post separation/divorce.

In late 2014 Caroline joined the litigation department of another large Limerick firm advising primarily in the areas of Family Law and Personal Injury.

Heading up the Family Law Unit, over the course of seven years, she provided clients with sound legal advice on divorce, judicial separation, civil partnership and cohabitation, the financial consequences of marital breakdown, the recognition of foreign divorces, civil partnership, cohabitation and non marital relationships.

She has also acted for people who had been injured as a result of road traffic accidents, accidents at work and in public places.

Caroline has advised clients with family business, on trusts, she was involved in a case involving foreign custody which came before the Court of Appeal, surrogacy cases, cohabitation cases arising from the death of a partner and the restructuring

of family business following divorce.

“It is my job to understand a client’s business, to achieve the best outcomes for clients having regard to all of the circumstances of each individual case and advise accordingly”

“I am delighted to return to Glentworth Street and to work with an excellent team who are all committed to delivering the highest standard of client care and professionalism. It is a firm where not only is client care important but also the wellbeing of staff.

“It has been a busy few months with skipathons, hill walking, a bake off and Sellors LLP is currently taking part in the #ToTheMoon challenge in aid of Blue Box Creative Arts Therapy, Cliona’s Foundation, Carebright Community, Clare’s Wish Foundation, Corpus Christi Primary School, Limerick Suicide Watch and the Lime Tree Theatre”.

Caroline looks forward to meeting old and new clients at Sellors LLP in Glentworth Street.

