H&F Electrical Contractors Continued Expansion

Established in 1989, H&F Electrical Contractors Ltd offers a wealth of experience and expertise in delivering electrical, instrumentation, data network and ancillary electrical systems.

Operating on a nationwide basis, H&F Electrical has successfully completed electrical contracts across the construction spectrum, from data centres, manufacturing, healthcare and industrial to the pharmaceutical, commercial, Government and technology sector.

We have become one of the foremost electrical, network communications and instrumentation contractors in Ireland, while developing a prestigious client-base which includes the OPW (Office of Public Works) for whom we have completed a large number of new builds and retro-fits of government buildings including Courthouses, Garda stations and offices and also the HSE (Health Services Executive) with numerous completed projects in Acute University Hospitals nationwide.

One of our largest projects to date was the 5 storey Critical Care Unit in University Hospital Limerick which comprised of 44 specialised beds in ICU, CCU and HDU wards.

Critical Care Unit, University Hospital Limerick

We have worked with the DAA (Dublin Airport Authority) as the specialist electrical contractor for the baggage conveyor system in the new Terminal T2 in Dublin Airport, this comprised of providing power and controls for 6,500m of baggage conveyor.

We have also completed accommodation and teaching blocks in 3rd level education campuses nationwide.

JLR, Shannon

In the private sector we have completed projects for prestigious clients such as Dell, Jaguar Land Rover, Squarespace, Teleflex, Modular Automation, Somerfield UK and SYSCO Ireland.

The projects included data centres, industrial fitouts, hyperscale logistics/distribution centres and multi-storey office fitouts.

Company Growth:

H&F Electrical is managed by directors Neilus Sheehy, Don Phelan and Tim Hogan. We operate from the Ballysimon Road in Limerick City and have exponentially grown in the past 10 years, currently employing 70 people. During this growth period we have maintained our high standard of work by continuously upskilling our staff and using innovative methods of installation of electrical services.

Having operated through the recent pandemic servicing critical frontline healthcare projects amongst others, we have experienced an accelerated adoption of digital technologies through our remote working, online interaction with design teams and digital based construction documentation.

It’s a fundamental of our company to invest in our people and grow from within. We believe in having a steady stream of new talent coming through year on year.

We are a strong supporter of the Generation Apprenticeship scheme and we work with our training partner SOLAS to develop and nurture the skillsets of these apprentices.

We are constantly seeking the latest and most innovative technology on the market to assist our teams and to alleviate the challenges of the construction industry with regards to programming constraints, the changing methodologies and new technologies.

Being lean and competitive is one of our key cornerstones of our business. Our aligned commitments of delivering complex projects on time and within budget remains our number one goal.

H&F Electrical works in partnership with its clients to achieve mutually positive results. Total customer satisfaction is top of the company's agenda.

“You are only as good as your last job. Thankfully we secure a lot of repeat business and I know that’s a sign that we are doing a lot of things right” Neilus Sheehy – Managing Director

H&F Electrical is continually improving its standards of excellence to meet its customers needs and has earned a reputation for quality workmanship and service.

The company operates to the highest safety standards with ongoing training forming an integral part of its safety policy. As part of its ongoing commitment to maintain the highest level of standards, H&F Electrical has achieved the Safe-T-Cert and has been awarded ISO 9001 accreditation.

We have secured a large pipeline of work and are actively recruiting for roles in the following disciplines:

Project Management

Site Management

Electrical Engineers

Project Quantity Surveyors

CAD/BIM Operators

