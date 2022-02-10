Manchester United legends coming to Limerick

The ultimate night for football fans of all ages. Sit back, relax and join former Republic of Ireland legend Denis Irwin and ex-defender David May as they give a rare insight and share stories from their illustrious career’s with Manchester United.

The evening, which takes place on Sunday March 20th at 7pm in Dolans Warehouse, will be packed with laughter and entertainment. Stories from inside the dressing room during the Alex Ferguson era. What it was like to play alongside Cantona, Keane, Beckham and Scholes…. And of course, how it really felt to make history winning The Iconic TREBLE.

Relive stories from The Premier League Years. Including that historic night in Barcelona 1999, Fergie’s infamous hairdryer, Denis’ time with the ROI team and much, much more..

The evening will include Meet & Greet with Live Q&A from both host and audience. All ages are welcome and we are hoping to give local aspiring sportsmen and women the chance to meet and hear from not only one of Ireland's most successful athletes, but two legends of The Premier League era.

Monies raised on the evening will be donated to local sports teams.

"An unbelievable player 8 out of 10 every week for 10 years" - Sir Alex Ferguson on Denis Irwin.

"We are delighted to be hosting this event and are excited to welcome Denis and David to Limerick" - Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick.

For your chance to win 2 tickets to this event, simply just email us below with your details

competitions@limerickleader.ie

Venue: Dolans Pub, 3/4 Dock Road, Limerick

Telephone: +353 61 314483

Email: john@dolans.ie

More Info: www.dolans.ie

Price: €32

* Sponsored content