Search

10 Feb 2022

Manchester United legends coming to Limerick

Manchester United legends coming to Limerick

Reporter:

Reporter

10 Feb 2022 11:37 AM

The ultimate night for football fans of all ages. Sit back, relax and join former Republic of Ireland legend Denis Irwin and ex-defender David May as they give a rare insight and share stories from their illustrious career’s with Manchester United.

The evening, which takes place on Sunday March 20th at 7pm in Dolans Warehouse, will be packed with laughter and entertainment. Stories from inside the dressing room during the Alex Ferguson era. What it was like to play alongside Cantona, Keane, Beckham and Scholes…. And of course, how it really felt to make history winning The Iconic TREBLE.

Denis Irwin and David May

Relive stories from The Premier League Years. Including that historic night in Barcelona 1999, Fergie’s infamous hairdryer, Denis’ time with the ROI team and much, much more..

The evening will include Meet & Greet with Live Q&A from both host and audience. All ages are welcome and we are hoping to give local aspiring sportsmen and women the chance to meet and hear from not only one of Ireland's most successful athletes, but two legends of The Premier League era.

Monies raised on the evening will be donated to local sports teams.

"An unbelievable player 8 out of 10 every week for 10 years"  - Sir Alex Ferguson on Denis Irwin.

"We are delighted to be hosting this event and are excited to welcome Denis and David to Limerick" - Dolan’s Warehouse, Limerick.

Denis Irwin and David May were part of the team that won in Barcelona in 1999

For your chance to win 2 tickets to this event, simply just email us below with your details

competitions@limerickleader.ie

Venue: Dolans Pub, 3/4 Dock Road, Limerick

Telephone: +353 61 314483

Email: john@dolans.ie

More Info: www.dolans.ie

Price: €32

* Sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media