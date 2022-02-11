Come home to Palladio!

Profile Developments was established in 1984 in Glin, Co. Limerick, Ireland.

The company manufactures glass and woodgrain panels to date under The Renaissance Collection.

The Palladio Door Collection was launched in 2008 as a unique composite external door range in the Irish & the UK markets.

Unlike other companies, the products are manufactured in-house. The tooling for the same was developed by Tim Costello, our CEO & Founder, in-house.

The doors have a unique monocoque structure and come with a natural colour, which means that they won’t warp or rust. The colour won’t fade either as they’re replicated to give the look and feel of a real timber door.

The doors have a natural grain finish and are made with such perfection which makes us offer a 12-year manufacturing guarantee and a 5-year anti-corrosion steel warranty on the stainless steel door furniture.

Available in 31+ styles and 13 colours, there’s something to suit every taste. What’s more is the fact that you can design your door using our free online door designer tool and view it on a picture of your house before placing the order.

Our new Avant Garde collection is going to enthral everyone alike. We are dedicated to the pursuit of excellence and service not only to our loyal existing customers but also to our potential new homeowners. When we say that the customer is the king, it is not an empty platitude- we mean it!

Irish site: https://palladiodoorcollection.com/

UK site: https://palladiodoorcollection.com/uk/

Profile Developments is also dedicated to the pursuit of excellence and service to our loyal customers and we take pride in our dedicated and skilled team of staff which we are currently growing with the following roles:

Door Assemblers / Fitters

This is the final stage of the production process and involves fitting glass units using silicone guns, hinges, handles and locks to the door before it is packaged. Previous experience in carpentry or painting and decorating would be advantageous

in this role.

CNC Router Operators

Store Keeper / Warehouse operator

General Operators

All new starters are trained in house to the highest standard and excellent rates of pay are available to successful candidates

Come home to Palladio!

