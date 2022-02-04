Search

05 Feb 2022

JOBS ALERT: HSE hiring Staff Nurses and Clinical Nurse Managers across Limerick, Clare and Tipperary

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare Older Persons Services are recruiting Staff Nurses and Clinical Nurse Managers 1&2 across Limerick, Clare and N. Tipperary. Applications close Feb 13th

04 Feb 2022 4:09 PM

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare have immediate vacancies for: https://linktr.ee/hsemwch

  • Full-time and Part-time Staff Nurses
  • Clinical Nurse Managers 1
  • Clinical Nurse Managers 2

The roles are based in Older Persons Residential Services across the Mid West in counties Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.  

Successful applicants will work as part of a multi-disciplinary team delivering older person’s services within the residential care setting.

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare delivers a caring and compassionate service that embraces a positive approach to later life, one which enables our residents to experience the highest standards of care and quality of life. 

Our services support and promote independence, health and wellbeing and aim to provide a safe environment where privacy, dignity and confidentiality are respected for all our residents.

If you are interested in a role at HSE Mid West Community Healthcare and would like to join the team, you can read the full details here or alternatively contact your local HSE Mid West Community Nursing Unit in Limerick, Clare & North Tipperary for more information. 

The closing dates for these roles is February 13, 2022. 

