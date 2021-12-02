Search

02 Dec 2021

Craft butcher Paul carves out two more award wins

Craft butcher Paul carves out two more award wins

Craft butcher Paul carves out two more award wins

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

ONE of Limerick’s best-known butchers is celebrating on the double this week after carving out wins in both a national and international competition.

Paul Craughan of O’Connell’s Butchers at Little Catherine Street, won the silver award in the national spiced beef competition.

And he followed this up with a gold medal at a prestigious butchers contest in France, for all European producers, judges loving his white pudding, pork sausages and Limerick ham.

The double win has given his loyal staff a big boost in the run up to Christmas, which is the busiest time of the year as people rush to collect their turkey and ham ahead of December 25.

Paul said: “Most of my staff are with me 40 years. We have fantastic loyal customers and very loyal staff. When they come in, they’d often spend their whole career with us and retire.”

O’Connell’s Butchers has a proud history of winning international competitions, Paul said, adding: “We won a World Cup in Frankfurt in Germany in 2019 so this is another nice follow on. We've been entering competitions for the last 30 years, and they are very sought after.”

“We are lucky, people visit O'Connell's Butchers from miles around. We even send stuff to a French couple living over there,” he added.

He urged Limerick people to support local this Christmas, saying: “Butchers are few and far between. There are getting less and less of us. But it's important there is a large butcher community and people support their local butcher.”

With the advice to work from home, city centre businesses have taken a hit, due to offices remaining empty.

“We are a bit more exposed than suburban businesses. But hopefully people will come in and respect social distancing ahead of Christmas,” the trader said.

Ten people work at O’Connell’s Butchers, providing hundreds of years worth of expertise between them.

“They are a keystone of my business. Without them, there would be no business. They are very loyal and incredibly hard-working,” he said of his colleagues.

Turkeys from O’Connell’s Butchers will once more adorn dinner tables across Limerick this month.

He’s tight-lipped on how many he’s supplying, smiling: “That’s commercially sensitive as they say! But we have a very solid  base.”

“We'd like to thank our customers so much for their support, and we really appreciate their custom,” he concluded. 

Gift Vouchers Now Available! Order Now through our O Connell’s Butchers App

Call us now to pre order or with any enquiries that you may have - 061 414819

Find us on Facebook -  O'Connell's Butchers

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media