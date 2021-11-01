Search

01/11/2021

Three Limerick homes with unforgettable kitchens brought to you by MyHome.ie

These Limerick properties will make you want to don your chef’s apron

It is said that the kitchen is the heart of the home, and this is most certainly the case with these three magnificent properties in Limerick. These properties boast kitchens that will make you want to don your chef’s apron and cook up a storm!

Heathfield House, Ballinruane, Kilmeedy, Co. Limerick

This well-proportioned and elegant period home is set on gorgeous grounds and includes a coach house and cottage. The kitchen is a beautiful space, stripped back to its original local sandstone by the present owners, and beautifully refurbished to include an Aga, separate electric hob, and Belfast sink. There are two storage rooms, plus a pantry and utility room.

Description: Seven bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €850,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates
Contact: 068-32087

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

22 Lock Mills, Grove Island, Corbally, Limerick

This beautifully appointed and stylish apartment is superbly located in Limerick city. The property is located on the fourth floor and as such enjoys spectacular views from the kitchen / dining area, taking in a number of sights including the famous Thomond Park rugby ground.

Description: Two bedroom, two bath apartment
Price: €165,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers - Limerick
Contact: 061-413522

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

Myrtleville, 14 Victoria Terrace, South Circular Road, Co. Limerick

Built in 1825, this outstanding five-bed Georgian terrace home is one of Limerick’s most sought-after addresses and combines a stylish mix of period charm and modern features. The carefully designed kitchen is fully fitted with tiled flooring and enjoys an extensive range of high gloss wall and floor units along with large island which makes for a fantastic space for entertaining. 

The kitchen has been cleverly designed incorporating all modern appliances, stainless steel splashback and cupboard keeping the quartz worktop free of any clutter, whilst an Aga range creates a homely feel.

Description: Five bedroom, four bath semi-detached home
Price: €775,000
Seller: O’Connor Murphy
Contact: 061-279300

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

