New Limerick flagship store for Pamela Scott

The new fashion store opened last Thursday, October 21st at Castletroy Town Centre shopping centre with local celebrity influencer “Sinead Curvy Style” doing the honours. There was a great buzz and customers are delighted with the opening of the new location.

The store manager commented: “I am so happy to be store manager of Castletroy, having been manager of our store in Ennis for the last 10 years, our customers are so loyal, I can’t wait to start seeing some old faces and new ones too. I know the ladies of Limerick and surroundings will be delighted that we are open here in Castletroy. Exciting times ahead”.

The opening will bring the total number of Pamela Scott stores to 21, with Castletroy one of its most spacious stores.

Commenting on the opening, CEO of Pamela Scott said: “We are delighted to be back in Limerick, during the pandemic we were inundated with requests and messages to open a new store in Limerick, so we have listened to our customers and we are back in town… We are very proud of our new store and great team that have made all this possible. We are very excited about bringing new exclusive brands plus favourites like Opus, Betty Barclay, Sophie B, Twist and Zapara and a great selection of Christmas gift sets."

Pamela Scott was established in 1976 by the founder Sean Barron. The company is 100% Irish family owned. Pamela Scott currently employs over 160 people across its 21 stores and online at www.pamelascott.com.

*Sponsored Content