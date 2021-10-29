Search

29/10/2021

Action HR Services: Expert HR consultancy services for small to medium sized businesses

Action HR Services: Expert HR consultancy services for small to medium sized businesses

Action HR Services Expert HR consultancy services for small to medium sized businesses.

Who Are Action HR Services

Action Recruitment was established over 45 years ago as one of the first hospitality agencies in Ireland and to this day we are still based out of Dublin. They are a specialist provider of permanent, contract and outsourced recruitment solutions for the hospitality sector. Action HR Services always act in their clients’ best interests. The company's approach is based on their values of trust, integrity, hard work and customer-centricity, giving the client the confidence that we will always put their needs first.

How They Can Help You 

Action HR Services provide bespoke HR consultancy services in the following areas: 

  • HR Outsourcing 
  • Contracts and Handbook 
  • Employment Law Advice 
  • Performance Management 
  • HR Best Practice 
  • Workplace Investigations 
  • Employment Law Compliance 
  • Restructure and Redundancy 
  • Training 

Action’s Point of Difference

  • In-depth HR & employment law expertise 
  • An unmatched commitment 
  • One point of contact 
  • Our passion for HR best practice 
  • A one-stop-shop for HR 
  • A totally customised approach

No matter the size, no matter the location, no matter the industry, Action HR Services are confident they will add value to your business and help you achieve real results. 

CONTACT ACTION TO SCHEDULE A DISCOVERY CALL 

Email: info@actionhrservices.com | Phone: 086 814 4001 | Web: www.actionhrservices.com

*SPONSORED CONTENT

