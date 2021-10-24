How can GROW help you grow?
Who are GROW?
Grow are a community of people drawn together by their first-hand experiences of mental health problems.
The Grow Program was developed having found practical ways to help each other recover from mental health challenges.
Grow runs weekly support groups in locations all over Ireland and use their Proven 12 Step Program to help people recover from various mental health problems they may face.
Across the Midwest, Grow offer weekly peer support groups, for those over the age of 18, in their Limerick building (33 Henry St), Newcastle West, Croom, Hospital, Ennis and Nenagh.
For more information on Grow Mental Health, support groups and how to access them, please contact Grow Mental Health on www.grow.ie, 061 318813 or 1890 474 474.
Fr Chris O'Donnell with PJ “Dasher” Cronin at the opening of the Kilmallock AC training facility on Saturday which Fr Chris blessed | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
‘Up the Balbec!’ Pupils from Scoil Mocheallog, Kilmallock cheering on the boys in green and (below) Sixth class pupils from Patrickswell NS cheering on their team | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.