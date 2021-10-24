Search

How can GROW help you grow?

Who are GROW?

Grow are a community of people drawn together by their first-hand experiences of mental health problems.

The Grow Program was developed having found practical ways to help each other recover from mental health challenges.

Grow runs weekly support groups in locations all over Ireland and use their Proven 12 Step Program to help people recover from various mental health problems they may face. 

Across the Midwest, Grow offer weekly peer support groups, for those over the age of 18, in their Limerick building (33 Henry St), Newcastle West, Croom, Hospital, Ennis and Nenagh. 

For more information on Grow Mental Health, support groups and how to access them, please contact Grow Mental Health on www.grow.ie, 061 318813 or 1890 474 474.

