MyMind: Providing accessible and affordable counselling services

MyMind has been at the forefront of providing much-needed mental health counselling services since 2006, and has helped over 35,000 people to recover good mental health in that time. Our focus has been on providing affordable and accessible mental health services within the community, bypassing the need for GP referral, long waiting lists and high-cost services.

There is no doubt that the Covid-19 Pandemic has had a profound effect on all our lives. Many of us have suffered illness, bereavement, job losses, isolation and loneliness. We have found it very hard to cope. Our mental health has been sorely challenged.

With support from Sláintecare and HSE Community Operations Mental Health, during the Pandemic MyMind has already provided over 17,000 appointments through the free Covid-19 project. This project is coming to an end at the end of December, but is closing to new clients at the end of October. If you have been affected by Covid-19, you may be eligible for this support. Contact us today by email at hq@mymind.org to find out how you can avail of up to 12 free online counselling sessions.

As we look ahead, and in the context of the unrelenting uncertainty presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, MyMind will continue to provide high quality, accessible and affordable services. We will continue to provide discounted rates to those who are not in full employment but who are in need of mental health supports. MyMind believes that everyone who needs access to mental health supports, particularly in the context of early intervention, should get that support.

MyMind has had a Centre for Mental Wellbeing in Limerick since 2014 and is involved in the local community, working with local agencies to support those who are struggling to cope with the challenges of living in the modern world, and especially with the impact of Covid-19.

Getting help and staying connected are very important factors in maintaining good mental health. Talking to a qualified professional is a proven and effective way of dealing with problems of stress or anxiety.

For more information, visit our website at mymind.org, email hq@mymind.org or call 076 680 1060.

