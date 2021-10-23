MyMove Counselling offering a ‘free assessment’ for alcohol, drug, gambling, and food addiction

MyMove Counselling is a new and innovative health care facility providing a variety of services for both Mental Health and Addiction to public and local industries.

It is a community-based program incorporating family therapy.

Our mission at MyMove Counseling is to provide affordable and accessible support to people who are looking to improve areas in their emotional and mental health.

Our philosophy is our hope that we might aid you in “becoming the best possible version of yourself” thereby providing hope and healing for you, your family, and your circumstance.

Providing a one-to-one counseling service to help make vital changes in one's life. Setting personal goals or work through past issues and memories, we aim to provide the necessary framework for every individual who engages with our counseling service.

Our addiction service covers the impact addiction is having on family life and its devastating effects on local communities.

These services are delivered by experienced therapists who have expertise in different areas. Our services offer support and encouragement to those in addiction so that recovery and a better quality of life become a reality for them.

One member of the family is in addiction but the whole family suffers. As a result of addiction, mental health issues such as stress and anxiety, and depression affect each member of the family differently. Our goal is to help everyone understand and support each other. We will be able to establish steps to support personal growth and progression.

SUPPORT GROUPS

MyMove Counselling recognizes family and concerned persons in all of its programmes.

Understanding the importance of helping families and loved ones we offer Support Groups for family members affected by addiction and aftercare groups. Bereavement Loss and grief group, depression anxiety and transition issues, etc.

We provide an outreach program to secondary schools, college campuses and workplaces in relation to both mental health and addiction. We also provide psychoeducational workshops & seminars for sports clubs etc dealing with addiction.

MyMove Counselling are based in Eastway Business Park, Ballysimon Rd., Limerick and Upper Church St., Tipperary Town

For the month of November, we are offering a ‘free assessment’ for alcohol, drug, gambling, and food

addiction.

Contact Limerick 061 639010

Tipperary 062 67397

