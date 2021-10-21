Supervalu Castleroy will celebrate their 20th year in business

On this Saturday, the 23rd of October 2021, SuperValu Castletroy will celebrate their 20th year in business.

From 12pm, customers will have the opportunity to participate in multiple in-store activities where many spot prizes will be up for grabs.

SuperValu Castletroy has served the people of Limerick since it first opened in October 2001 under the name of ‘Superquinn’.

Over the years, the store has undergone two major revamps’, the first in August of 2008 and the second in October 2018.

By reimaging the layout and design of the store, SuperValu Castletroy has been able to fulfil the needs of its loyal customer base by providing a superior level of customer service, great value for money, the best availability of seasonal products as well as a wide range of products and brands that suit shoppers with varying budgets.

Since the store relaunched under the name of SuperValu Castletroy in February of 2014, they have welcomed many people through their doors.

The management and staff of SuperValu Castletroy would like to thank the local community and the shoppers of Limerick for their continued support over the last 20 years and are excited to see you all instore again in the near future.

